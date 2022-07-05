Carnival Industrial : Cash dividend distribution date
07/05/2022 | 02:33am EDT
Provided by: CARNIVAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/05
Time of announcement
14:23:32
Subject
Cash dividend distribution date
Date of events
2022/07/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/05
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):ex dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NT$0.35 per share; total distribution of NT$66,479,644
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/21
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/23
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/24
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/28
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/28
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Book closure date (July 23th) is a holiday and therefore pls come to
Carnival's stock affairs' agent office before 5pm July 22th for the
procedure (add: 7F, No.150, 2 Sec., Nanjing E. Rd, Taipei)
(2)Cash distribution will start on Aug. 18th
Carnival Industrial Corporation published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:32:07 UTC.