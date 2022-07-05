Carnival Industrial : Cash dividend distribution date

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/05 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):ex dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: NT$0.35 per share; total distribution of NT$66,479,644 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/21 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/23 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/24 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/28 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/28 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Book closure date (July 23th) is a holiday and therefore pls come to Carnival's stock affairs' agent office before 5pm July 22th for the procedure (add: 7F, No.150, 2 Sec., Nanjing E. Rd, Taipei) (2)Cash distribution will start on Aug. 18th