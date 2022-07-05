Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Carnival Industrial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1417   TW0001417004

CARNIVAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION

(1417)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
10.35 TWD   +0.49%
02:33aCARNIVAL INDUSTRIAL : Cash dividend distribution date
PU
06/29CARNIVAL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of 2022 AGM major resolutions
PU
05/09Carnival Industrial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Carnival Industrial : Cash dividend distribution date

07/05/2022 | 02:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CARNIVAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/05 Time of announcement 14:23:32
Subject 
 Cash dividend distribution date
Date of events 2022/07/05 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/05
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):ex dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NT$0.35 per share; total distribution of NT$66,479,644
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/21
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/23
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/24
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/28
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/28
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Book closure date (July 23th) is a holiday and therefore pls come to
Carnival's stock affairs' agent office before 5pm July 22th for the
procedure (add: 7F, No.150, 2 Sec., Nanjing E. Rd, Taipei)
(2)Cash distribution will start on Aug. 18th

Disclaimer

Carnival Industrial Corporation published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
