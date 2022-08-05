Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Carnival Industrial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1417   TW0001417004

CARNIVAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION

(1417)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
10.10 TWD   +0.50%
05:11aCARNIVAL INDUSTRIAL : The Board approved 2Q 2022 consolidated financial results
PU
07/21CARNIVAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/05CARNIVAL INDUSTRIAL : Cash dividend distribution date
PU
Carnival Industrial : The Board approved 2Q 2022 consolidated financial results

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CARNIVAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 17:03:45
Subject 
 The Board approved 2Q 2022 consolidated financial results
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
(2022/01/01-2022/06/30)
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):712,275
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):262,337
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(38,137)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):11,933
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):10,367
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10,367
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.05
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):4,430,922
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,710,904
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,720,018
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Carnival Industrial Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
