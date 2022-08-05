Carnival Industrial : The Board approved 2Q 2022 consolidated financial results

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/08/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
(2022/01/01-2022/06/30)
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):712,275
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):262,337
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(38,137)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):11,933
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):10,367
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10,367
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.05
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):4,430,922
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,710,904
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,720,018
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None