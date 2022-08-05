Carnival Industrial : The Board approved 2Q 2022 consolidated financial results

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/08/05 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): (2022/01/01-2022/06/30) 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):712,275 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):262,337 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(38,137) 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):11,933 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10,367 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10,367 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):0.05 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):4,430,922 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):1,710,904 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):2,720,018 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None