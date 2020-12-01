Log in
CARNIVAL PLC    CCL   GB0031215220

CARNIVAL PLC

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carnival : Announces Jan Swartz as Group President, Holland America Group

12/01/2020 | 11:01am EST
MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced Jan Swartz has been named group president of Holland America Group, responsible for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and P&O Australia, as well as Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and inter-group operations.

"Jan is a highly respected executive and a role model," said Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc. "Jan is a champion of innovation and a proven leader."

In 2016, Swartz was named as group president of Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia, as well as having executive oversight of the P&O Cruises Australia brand.

Previously, in 2013, she was appointed president of Princess Cruises after more than 12 years working with the cruise line. Prior to this, she served as executive vice president, overseeing the line's sales, marketing and customer service operations, a position held since 2009.

In 2004, Swartz served as senior vice president of sales and customer service for both Princess and sister brand Cunard, and in 2001, she was appointed vice president of strategy and business development and worked on the P&O Princess acquisition by Carnival Corporation.

Additionally, Swartz is the president of the Princess Cruises Community Foundation.

Swartz holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Virginia.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-corporation-announces-jan-swartz-as-group-president-holland-america-group-301182798.html

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc


© PRNewswire 2020
