Carnival : Announces Stein Kruse in New Role as Senior Advisor to the Chairman and the CEO

12/01/2020 | 11:01am EST
MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced Stein Kruse has been named to a new role as senior advisor to the chairman and CEO.

"Stein's knowledge and experience have been invaluable to the corporation during the course of his career," said Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc. "This new role provides us an opportunity to further leverage his expertise and skills, providing widespread benefits to the company."

Kruse previously served as group CEO of Holland America Group and Carnival UK.

In 2013, Kruse was named CEO of Holland America Group, responsible for Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and Holland America Princess Alaska Tours.

He served as president and CEO of Holland America Line from 2004-2013.

Kruse joined Holland America Line in 1999 as senior vice president, fleet operations, with overall responsibility for all Holland America Line's operations.

He previously served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at "K" Line America. He also oversaw financial activities in seven U.S. subsidiary companies for the global Japanese shipping company and served on the company's board of directors.

Prior to joining "K" Line America, Kruse held several executive positions in the cruise industry, including executive vice president and chief operating officer for Radisson Seven Seas Cruises, and president and CEO of Seven Seas Cruise Line.

Kruse is a former vice chairman of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and presently serves as a director on the board of the United States Coast Guard Foundation and the board of governors of the World Trade Center Seattle.

A native of Oslo, Norway, Kruse holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University and is a graduate of Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-corporation-announces-stein-kruse-in-new-role-as-senior-advisor-to-the-chairman-and-the-ceo-301182789.html

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc


© PRNewswire 2020
