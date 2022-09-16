Auto industry ad spend falls to $4.8 bln in first seven months of 2022 - data

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto industry ad spend for the
first seven months of this year fell 4% year-on-year as
inventory shortages crimped sales even as vehicle demand stayed
strong, according to data from an advertising research firm.
Digital ad spending accounted for 53% of the totall $4.80
billion the industry spent during the period, according to data
from Standard Media Index (SMI).
The overall ad spend was 12.7% less compared to the same
period in pre-pandemic 2019 at $5.50 billion, as spending from
dealerships, traditionally among the biggest in the industry,
suffers due to a shortage of vehicles.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)