CarParts com : Professional Fighters League Unveils $100k Perfect Bracket Challenge For PFL MMA Playoffs Presented By CarParts.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing sports league, today launched the PFL $100,000 Perfect Bracket Challenge, presented by CarParts.com. (NASDAQ: PRTS), ahead of the upcoming 2021 Playoffs. The free-to-play competition challenges fans across the country to predict the winner of each semifinal and championship bout on an interactive web app available at PFLMMA.com, with every event aired live and in primetime across ESPN networks and streaming platforms.

The contest is like those of other sports tournament bracket competitions but unprecedented for MMA, as PFL is the first and only league to present the sport in a true-season format. The $100,000 Perfect Bracket Challenge is only available in the U.S. and users must be 18 years or older to participate.

"As we lead the reimagination of the sport, Professional Fighters League is excited to unveil a game-changing bracket-style challenge, presented by CarParts.com, for MMA fans across the country to get closer to the playoff and championship action," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "Nothing is guaranteed in the Playoffs, but PFL and CarParts.com wants to see if you can select the perfect bracket."

"We look forward to kicking off the $100,000 Perfect Bracket Challenge as an engaging way to get fans involved ahead of the 2021 PFL Playoffs," said CarParts.com CMO Houman Akhavan. "The PFL's popularity continues to grow and this is an exciting way to encourage more fan interaction."

The PFL Playoffs make August the most exciting month in MMA, with three single-elimination playoff events on Aug. 13, 19 and 27 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The final four fighters from each of six weight-classes have single-elimination fights to earn a spot in the PFL World Championship. The PFL World Championship is six title fights in six weight-classes for $6 million all in 1 night - the biggest night of the year in MMA.

Professional Fighters League has quickly established itself as the No. 2 MMA company in the world. With the addition of world-class talent – from elite fighters to established business executives – and partnering with industry-leading brands such Anheuser-Busch InBev, Geico, DraftKings, Bose, CarParts.com, BetMGM, Air Force Reserve, US Marines, Acronis, Upper Deck and others, the PFL continues to accelerate its global expansion.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the first and only to present MMA in the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. PFL is the innovation leader with the PFL SmartCage delivering viewers on-screen fight analytics and real-time prop bets. The 2021 PFL Season began with 60 fighters in six weight divisions. The Playoffs commence with 24 fighters competing for 12 spots in the Championship event and one of six $1 million title purses. All PFL 2021 Playoff events are live in primetime on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+ in the U.S., as well as on leading broadcast and streaming outlets in 160 countries worldwide.

For more info visit www.PFLmma.com and follow PFL on Instagram (@PFLmma), Twitter (@PFLMMA), and Facebook (/PFLmma).

About CarParts.com

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) is headquartered in Torrance, California.

