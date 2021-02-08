Log in
CARPARTS.COM, INC.

(PRTS)
CarParts.com Sets Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Monday, March 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

02/08/2021 | 04:06pm EST
TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) will hold a conference call on Monday, March 8, 2021 to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter ended January 2, 2021. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

CarParts.com, Inc. CEO Lev Peker and CFO/COO David Meniane will host the conference call live via an audio webcast on the Company's website per the link below, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, March 8, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: www.carparts.com/investor/news-events

To listen to the live call, please click the link above to access the webcast at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to register your name and organization. The audio webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.carparts.com/investor.

If you are unable to join via the webcast, you may dial in to the call at 833-649-1138 (domestic) or 918-922-3112 (international) using access code 6047338. A telephone replay will also be available on the same day through March 22, 2021 at 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using access code 6047338.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

For over 25 years, CarParts.com has been a leader in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing replacement parts, hard parts and performance parts and accessories. With over 50 million parts delivered, we've helped everyday drivers across the continental United States find the right parts to keep their vehicles on the road.

With a focus on the end-to-end customer experience, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Our vehicle selector and easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website offers customers guaranteed fitment and a convenient online shopping experience. And with our own wide distribution network, we bring the very best brands and manufacturers directly to consumer hands, cutting out all the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs to provide quality parts at a discount for our loyal customers. Combined with our 90-day return policy and satisfaction guarantee, CarParts.com makes it simple for customers to get parts delivered straight to their door.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Investor Relations:
Ryan Lockwood
ir@carparts.com

Media:
Sasha Trosman
strosman@carparts.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carpartscom-sets-fourth-quarter-2020-conference-call-for-monday-march-8-2021-at-500-pm-et-301223404.html

SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
