CarParts com : Auto retailer Lithia Motors profit beats on strong demand, higher prices

April 21 (Reuters) - Lithia Motors Inc topped Wall
Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday as the
auto retailer benefited from strong demand and higher vehicle
prices.
A global semiconductor chip shortage has created a supply
crunch and forced automakers to raise prices, a move that is
aiding earnings for the sector.
Lithia said its total vehicle gross profit per vehicle rose
18.7% to $4,392 in the quarter.
This results also come at a time when low-interest rates and
a preference for private vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic
is also boosting sales.
The company said new vehicle retail sales jumped 59.7% in
the quarter ended March 31, while used vehicle retail sales rose
54.6%.
Net income was $156.2 million, or $5.81 per share, in the
quarter ended March 31, compared with $46.2 million, or $1.97
per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue surged 55% to $4.34 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned $5.89 per share,
compared with a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $4.76.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru;
Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Aditya Soni)