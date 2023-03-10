Advanced search
  5. CarParts.com, Inc.
    PRTS   US14427M1071

CARPARTS.COM, INC.

(PRTS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07:42 2023-03-10 pm EST
5.725 USD   -6.15%
Majority of Ritchie Bros shareholders vote in favor of IAA deal-sources
RE
S&P 500 barely gains as investors eye upcoming jobs data, rate hikes
RE
S&P 500 barely gains as investors eye upcoming jobs data, rate hikes
RE
Majority of Ritchie Bros shareholders vote in favor of IAA deal-sources

03/10/2023 | 01:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The sign outside Richie Bros. Auctioneers is seen in Longmont

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A majority of Canada's Ritchie Bros shareholders have voted in favor of the company buying U.S. auto retailer IAA in a deal that is valued at roughly $7 billion, people familiar with the preliminary tally said.

The cash-and-stock-deal, first announced in November, has become one of the year's most contested, with large Ritchie Bros investors announcing their support and opposition to the plan.

Hedge fund Luxor Capital, which owns roughly 4.2% of Ritchie Bros, has been urging other shareholders to vote against the deal. The fund argued the deal is risky and would distract Ritchie Bros, which auctions used heavy equipment and trucks, from its core business and hurt shareholders.

IAA's stock price jumped 10% on the news of a majority of Ritchie Bros investors voting for the deal.

Spokespeople for Ritchie Bros and IAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this week, proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis recommended Ritchie Bros shareholders vote against the takeover. Smaller proxy adviser Egan-Jones recommended shareholders vote for it.

Ritchie Bros has argued the acquisition would unlock substantial value that neither Ritchie Bros nor IAA could achieve alone.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Rhode Island; editing by Grant McCool)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARPARTS.COM, INC. -6.31% 5.71 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED -3.68% 55.98 Delayed Quote.0.48%
Analyst Recommendations on CARPARTS.COM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 700 M - -
Net income 2023 -3,12 M - -
Net cash 2023 26,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -106x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 334 M 334 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 532
Free-Float 87,6%
Technical analysis trends CARPARTS.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,10 $
Average target price 11,40 $
Spread / Average Target 86,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Meniane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Lockwood Chief Financial Officer
Warren Barry Phelps Chairman
Sanjiv Gomes Chief Information Officer
Kals Subramanian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARPARTS.COM, INC.-0.32%334
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC-2.57%50 846
AUTOZONE, INC.-1.78%44 731
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.-10.08%7 644
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO., LTD.4.29%861
MEKO AB11.19%652