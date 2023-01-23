Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CarParts.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRTS   US14427M1071

CARPARTS.COM, INC.

(PRTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-20 pm EST
6.630 USD   +0.15%
07:38aU.S. closes Ford SUV exhaust order probe without seeking recall
RE
01/10CarParts.com Continues to Make Investments in Their Employees Appointing New Chief Human Resources Officer
PR
01/10Carparts.Com Appoints Stephanie Urbach as Chief Human Resources Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. closes Ford SUV exhaust order probe without seeking recall

01/23/2023 | 07:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Ford is seen on a 2020 Ford Explorer car at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday closed a six-year-old investigation into 1.47 million Ford Explorer SUVs over reports of exhaust odors in vehicle compartments and exposure to carbon monoxide without seeking a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)said it had conducted an in-depth investigation that included review of over 6,500 consumer complaints from 2011-2017 model year vehicles, including police versions of the SUV and found no evidence of a safety issue. NHTSA said its investigation found "that the 2011-2017 Ford Explorer vehicles when accurately measured produce occupant compartment (carbon monoxide) levels which fall below current accepted health standards."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CARPARTS.COM, INC.
07:38aU.S. closes Ford SUV exhaust order probe without seeking recall
RE
01/10CarParts.com Continues to Make Investments in Their Employees Appointing New Chief Huma..
PR
01/10Carparts.Com Appoints Stephanie Urbach as Chief Human Resources Officer
CI
2022U.S. agency investigating if Hertz rented unrepaired recalled vehicles
RE
2022U.S. confirms fifth Takata air bag inflator death in 2022, urges owners to get repairs
RE
2022CarParts.com, Inc.(NasdaqGS:PRTS) dropped from S&P Retail Se..
CI
2022U.S. finalizes $2.5 billion loan to GM, LG battery joint venture
RE
2022Former Amazon Executive Joins CarParts.com as Chief Operating Officer; Omnichannel lead..
AQ
2022CarParts.com Names Michael Huffaker as COO
MT
2022Carparts Com : EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARPARTS.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 658 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,14 M - -
Net cash 2022 28,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -332x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 362 M 362 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 529
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart CARPARTS.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
CarParts.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARPARTS.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,63 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 81,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Meniane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Lockwood Chief Financial Officer
Warren Barry Phelps Chairman
Sanjiv Gomes Chief Information Officer
Kals Subramanian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARPARTS.COM, INC.5.91%362
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC-6.00%49 646
AUTOZONE, INC.-5.66%43 660
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.0.31%8 671
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO., LTD.-2.35%846
MEKO AB0.71%614