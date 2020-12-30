Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Carpentaria Resources Limited    CAP   AU000000CAP7

CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LIMITED

(CAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/30
0.045 AUD   +15.38%
03:29aCARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Results of Meeting and Appointment of New Chairman
PU
03:25aCARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Appendix 3X
PU
12/29CARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Board Elects Nonexecutive Chairman; Shares Rally 10%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carpentaria Resources : Appendix 3X

12/30/2020 | 03:25am EST
Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Carpentaria Resources Limited

ABN

63 095 117 981

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Bryan Granzien

Date of appointment

29 December 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/a

Nature of interest

N/a

Name of registered holder

N/a

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/a

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Carpentaria Resources Limited published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:24:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Income Statement Evolution
