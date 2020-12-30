Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Carpentaria Resources Limited    CAP   AU000000CAP7

CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LIMITED

(CAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/30
0.045 AUD   +15.38%
03:29aCARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Results of Meeting and Appointment of New Chairman
PU
03:25aCARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Appendix 3X
PU
12/29CARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Board Elects Nonexecutive Chairman; Shares Rally 10%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carpentaria Resources : Results of Meeting and Appointment of New Chairman

12/30/2020 | 03:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

30 December 2020

Results of Meeting and Appointment of New Chairman

Carpentaria Resources Limited (ASX: CAP) hereby announces the results of the voting at the Company's extraordinary general meeting, which are appended to this announcement. Resolution 1, which was intended to remove independent director, Mr Paul Cholakos, was overwhelmingly rejected by shareholders, and resolution 2 (concerning the election as a director of Mr Bryan Granzien) was passed by a similar majority.

Carpentaria further advises that Mr Bryan Granzien has been elected by the Board as Non-executive Chairman. Mr Granzien has extensive and relevant commercial and corporate experience and specifically has experience in bringing companies together to achieve strategic business outcomes. His leadership, change management, relevant industry experience and contacts demonstrate he is well suited to drive Carpentaria Resources through its next stage of development.

Commenting on the results of the EGM and the resounding voting support of Carpentaria shareholders, Mr Granzien said, "I am grateful to all shareholders who supported the resolutions Paul Cholakos and I sought through the EGM. I also recognise and appreciate the sentiments communicated by JV partner Starlight Investments and offtake supporter, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. We look forward to further strengthening these relationships.

He added, "It is now the Board and Management's clear task to use this strong mandate to refocus on working as a cohesive Management and Board to realise the value promised by the world-class Hawsons Iron Project."

Mr Granzien reaffirmed his belief that the completion of the ownership transaction and issue of shares to Pure Metals Pty Ltd that was approved at the AGM on 2 November 2020 remains a key milestone and consideration for the Board. (This transaction remains subject to FIRB approval).

Mr Granzien concluded by saying, "We also acknowledge the clear message that all stakeholders expect the Board to get down to business and move the Company forward as soon as possible. Fundamental to our activities going forward will be a comprehensive review of strategy and plans in mid-January 2021 to ensure optimum outcomes are achieved".

Released by authority of the Board

Carpentaria Resources Ltd

+61 7 3220 2022

CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LIMITED

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY

MEETING (ASX REPORT)

EXTRAORDINARY MEETING

Wednesday, 30 December, 2020

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Resolution Voted on at the meeting

Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)

Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in person

or by proxy on a poll (where applicable) on a

poll at the meeting

No

Short Description

Strike

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain **

Result

Y/N/NA

(open votes)

1

REMOVAL OF PAUL CHOLAKOS AS A DIRECTOR

NA

64,070,231

107,298,736

1,376,247

457,629

64,070,231

109,053,767

457,629

Not Carried

37.09%

62.11%

0.80%

37.01%

62.99%

2

ELECTION OF BRYAN GRANZIEN AS A DIRECTOR

NA

110,429,263

60,250,523

1,375,389

1,147,668

112,183,436

60,250,523

1,147,668

Carried

64.18%

35.02%

0.80%

65.06%

34.94%

3

REMOVAL OF PETER GRAHAM AS A DIRECTOR

NA

111,195,380

60,036,240

947,055

1,024,168

Not put to meeting

Not put to Meeting

Not put to Meeting

64.58%

34.87%

0.55%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Resolution proposed but not put to the meeting

No.

Short Description

Reason(s) for not putting to the meeting

3

REMOVAL OF PETER GRAHAM AS A DIRECTOR

Resolution withdrawn

Printed: 30/12/2020 12:17:43PM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Carpentaria Resources Limited published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:28:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LIMITED
03:29aCARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Results of Meeting and Appointment of New Chairman
PU
03:25aCARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Appendix 3X
PU
12/29CARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Board Elects Nonexecutive Chairman; Shares Rally 10%
MT
12/29CARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Resignation of Director
PU
12/29CARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Appendix 3Z
PU
12/21CARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Director's Statement
PU
12/17CARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Corporate Update - Managing Director's Statement
PU
12/16CARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Director's Statement under s203D(5) Corporations Act
PU
12/10CARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Contract Variations
PU
12/09CARPENTARIA RESOURCES : Members' Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,04 M -3,09 M -3,09 M
Net cash 2020 0,72 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,1 M 9,19 M 9,23 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carpentaria Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Quentin Hill Managing Director & Director
Peter Graham Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Cholakos Independent Non-Executive Director
Linda Lau Non-Executive Director
Robert William Hair Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LIMITED18.18%9
BHP GROUP10.28%151 543
RIO TINTO PLC25.07%125 816
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.87%40 415
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.67.07%32 982
FRESNILLO PLC82.36%11 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ