Carpentaria Resources : Results of Meeting and Appointment of New Chairman

12/30/2020 | 03:29am EST
30 December 2020
Results of Meeting and Appointment of New Chairman
Carpentaria Resources Limited (ASX: CAP) hereby announces the results of the voting at the Company's extraordinary general meeting, which are appended to this announcement. Resolution 1, which was intended to remove independent director, Mr Paul Cholakos, was overwhelmingly rejected by shareholders, and resolution 2 (concerning the election as a director of Mr Bryan Granzien) was passed by a similar majority.
Carpentaria further advises that Mr Bryan Granzien has been elected by the Board as Non-executive Chairman. Mr Granzien has extensive and relevant commercial and corporate experience and specifically has experience in bringing companies together to achieve strategic business outcomes. His leadership, change management, relevant industry experience and contacts demonstrate he is well suited to drive Carpentaria Resources through its next stage of development.
Commenting on the results of the EGM and the resounding voting support of Carpentaria shareholders, Mr Granzien said, "I am grateful to all shareholders who supported the resolutions Paul Cholakos and I sought through the EGM. I also recognise and appreciate the sentiments communicated by JV partner Starlight Investments and offtake supporter, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. We look forward to further strengthening these relationships.
He added, "It is now the Board and Management's clear task to use this strong mandate to refocus on working as a cohesive Management and Board to realise the value promised by the world-class Hawsons Iron Project."
Mr Granzien reaffirmed his belief that the completion of the ownership transaction and issue of shares to Pure Metals Pty Ltd that was approved at the AGM on 2 November 2020 remains a key milestone and consideration for the Board. (This transaction remains subject to FIRB approval).
Mr Granzien concluded by saying, "We also acknowledge the clear message that all stakeholders expect the Board to get down to business and move the Company forward as soon as possible. Fundamental to our activities going forward will be a comprehensive review of strategy and plans in mid-January 2021 to ensure optimum outcomes are achieved".
CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LIMITED
RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY
MEETING (ASX REPORT)
EXTRAORDINARY MEETING
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Resolution Voted on at the meeting
Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)
Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in person
or by proxy on a poll (where applicable) on a
poll at the meeting
No
Short Description
Strike
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain **
Result
Y/N/NA
(open votes)
1
REMOVAL OF PAUL CHOLAKOS AS A DIRECTOR
NA
64,070,231
107,298,736
1,376,247
457,629
64,070,231
109,053,767
457,629
Not Carried
37.09%
62.11%
0.80%
37.01%
62.99%
2
ELECTION OF BRYAN GRANZIEN AS A DIRECTOR
NA
110,429,263
60,250,523
1,375,389
1,147,668
112,183,436
60,250,523
1,147,668
Carried
64.18%
35.02%
0.80%
65.06%
34.94%
3
REMOVAL OF PETER GRAHAM AS A DIRECTOR
NA
111,195,380
60,036,240
947,055
1,024,168
Not put to meeting
Not put to Meeting
Not put to Meeting
64.58%
34.87%
0.55%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
Resolution proposed but not put to the meeting
No.
Short Description
Reason(s) for not putting to the meeting
3
REMOVAL OF PETER GRAHAM AS A DIRECTOR
Resolution withdrawn
