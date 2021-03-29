Log in
CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LIMITED

(CAP)
Carpentaria Resources : Company Update

03/29/2021 | 03:58am EDT
29 March 2021

Company Update

Carpentaria Resources Limited (ASX:CAP) advises that Pure Metals Pty Ltd continues to be in breach of its contractual obligations owed to CAP.

Since CAP's last update on 19 March 2021, CAP has not received any legal response from Pure Metals in relation to the relevant breach notices. As you might expect, the breaches by Pure Metals have caused CAP delays in respect of progressing the Hawsons Iron Project.

Despite this, CAP is now clear as to how and when it will proceed, starting with holding Pure Metals accountable for all of the obligations that Pure Metals owes to CAP. This includes all of the obligations owed to CAP under the share and purchase agreement (approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting on 2 November 2020, and pursuant to which Pure Metals will be essentially removed as a joint venture interest holder and converted into a shareholder of CAP) (SPA).

That is, CAP will take all necessary steps to enforce all of its contractual rights against Pure Metals and any other parties (including Pure Metals directors and/or officers) that have breached their obligations to CAP. CAP has taken legal advice and is confident in its ability to hold Pure Metals (and associated parties) accountable for its corporate conduct to date.

CAP also advises that ASX has granted a waiver in respect of the application of Listing Rule 10.7 in respect of the shares that are to be issued to Pure Metals upon completion of the SPA. The effect of this waiver is that these shares will not be subject to compulsory restriction for twelve months.

Released by authority of the Board

Carpentaria Resources Ltd +61 7 3220 2022

Carpentaria Resources Limited

ABN : 63 095 117 981 ASX : CAP

info@capex.net.au

Level 7, 333 Adelaide Street

PO Box 10919,

carpentariares.com

Brisbane Qld 4000

Adelaide St Brisbane Qld 4000

1

Disclaimer

Carpentaria Resources Limited published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 07:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,04 M -3,08 M -3,08 M
Net cash 2020 0,72 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,4 M 8,72 M 8,72 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bryan Granzien Executive Chairman
Jon B. Parker Non-Executive Director
Robert William Hair Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LIMITED-11.90%9
BHP GROUP6.22%171 818
RIO TINTO PLC1.15%129 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.28%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.73%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED3.68%12 036
