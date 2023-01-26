Advanced search
CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(CRS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08:17 2023-01-26 am EST
43.31 USD   -1.45%
10:03aCarpenter Technology : Q2 2023 Carpenter Technology Earnings Conference Call
09:21aCarpenter Technology Swings to Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings as Net Sales Rise
08:24aEarnings Flash (CRS) CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Posts Fiscal Q2 Revenue $579.1M
Analysts and Executives Converge February 2nd at the 30th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum

01/26/2023 | 10:46am EST
Emerald Advisers, LLC celebrated 30 years of managing client funds in 2022, and its portfolio managers and research analysts help kick off 2023 by presenting their insights and outlook for the new year at the 30th Annual Groundhog Day Investment Forum on February 2nd in King of Prussia, PA.

Emerald’s team will be joined by keynote speakers economist Dr. Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research, Inc., and James Furey, CFA, founder and Managing Partner of Furey Research Partners, as well as senior executives from companies that exemplify the trends identified by Emerald and who will provide insights on the state of their industries and sectors.

The presenting companies confirmed to date include: Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE: CRS); Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT); Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSM); Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP); The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL); and Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI). The event will wrap-up with the traditional closing session featuring Joel Naroff, PhD of Naroff Economics LLC.

The Emerald Asset Management Groundhog Day Investment Forum is being held on Thursday, February 2nd at a new location – The Valley Forge Sheraton – and as a hybrid event, featuring an all-event virtual stream.

A full list of presenting companies and presentations by Emerald’s investment professionals, and registration details are available on Emerald’s website at https://www.teamemerald.com/events/.

About Emerald Asset Management

Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC is a diversified investment management holding company that operates through its subsidiaries Emerald Advisers LLC, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, Emerald Separate Account Management LLC, and EmStone Advisers LLC. Managing client funds since 1992, assets managed by these companies totaled approximately $3.8 billion as of December 31, 2022. “Driven by Research,” Emerald employs a fundamental, research-focused investment philosophy and focuses primarily on growth-oriented equity investing and income-oriented investing. Emerald and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Leola and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC
3175 Oregon Pike
Leola, PA 17540
717.556.8900
800.722.4123
www.TeamEmerald.com


All news about CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
08:19aCarpenter : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:02aCarpenter Technology Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
AQ
01/19Carpenter Technology Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.20 a Share, Payable March 2 to Shar..
MT
01/19Carpenter Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 231 M - -
Net income 2023 57,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 129 M 2 129 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 84,4%
Technical analysis trends CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 43,94 $
Average target price 50,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony R. Thene President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Lain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
I. Martin Inglis Chairman
Suniti Moudgil Chief Technology Officer
Joseph E. Haniford Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION16.16%2 129
NUCOR CORPORATION18.86%40 193
ARCELORMITTAL16.74%25 499
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.13.01%19 385
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION19.18%19 375
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.9.58%18 592