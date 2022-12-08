Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carpenter Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRS   US1442851036

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(CRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:34 2022-12-08 pm EST
41.02 USD   -0.82%
03:13pCarpenter Technology : Investor Presentation - December 2022
PU
11/15Carpenter Technology to Raise Prices for Specialty Alloy Products
MT
11/14Carpenter Technology to Increase Base Prices on Specialty Alloy Portfolio
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carpenter Technology : Investor Presentation - December 2022

12/08/2022 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

December, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CRS Holdings, LLC

Cautionary Statement

The issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling 1-610-208-2000.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Carpenter Technology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and the exhibits attached to those filings. They include but are not limited to:(1) the cyclical nature of the specialty materials business and certain end-use markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer, or other influences on Carpenter Technology's business such as new competitors, the consolidation of competitors, customers, and suppliers or the transfer of manufacturing capacity from the United States to foreign countries; (2) the ability of Carpenter Technology to achieve cash generation, growth, earnings, profitability, operating income, cost savings and reductions, qualifications, productivity improvements or process changes; (3) the ability to recoup increases in the cost of energy, raw materials, freight or other factors; (4) domestic and foreign excess manufacturing capacity for certain metals; (5) fluctuations in currency exchange rates; (6) the effect of government trade actions; (7) the valuation of the assets and liabilities in Carpenter Technology's pension trusts and the accounting for pension plans; (8) possible labor disputes or work stoppages; (9) the potential that our customers may substitute alternate materials or adopt different manufacturing practices that replace or limit the suitability of our products; (10) the ability to successfully acquire and integrate acquisitions; (11) the availability of credit facilities to Carpenter Technology, its customers or other members of the supply chain; (12) the ability to obtain energy or raw materials, especially from suppliers located in countries that may be subject to unstable political or economic conditions; (13) Carpenter Technology's manufacturing processes are dependent upon highly specialized equipment located primarily in facilities in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania and Athens, Alabama for which there may be limited alternatives if there are significant equipment failures or a catastrophic event; (14) the ability to hire and retain key personnel, including members of the executive management team, management, metallurgists and other skilled personnel; (15) fluctuations in oil and gas prices and production; (16) uncertainty regarding the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and the related supply chain disruption; (17) potential impacts of the COVID- 19 pandemic on our operations, financial results and financial position; (18) our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter in place orders and business closures, and the related impact on resource allocations and manufacturing and supply chains; (19) our ability to execute our business continuity, operational, budget and fiscal plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; and (20) our ability to successfully carry out restructuring and business exit activities on the expected terms and timelines. Any of these factors could have an adverse and/or fluctuating effect on Carpenter Technology's results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this document are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Carpenter Technology undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial information included in this presentation is unaudited. Some of the information included in this presentation is derived from Carpenter Technology's consolidated financial information but is not presented in Carpenter Technology's financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and management's rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix to this presentation.

Copyright © 2022 CRS Holdings, LLC

2

OVERVIEW

3

Our Vision & Our Core Values
Our Vision
Carpenter Technology strives to be the preferred solutions provider in specialty materials with a reputation for zero injuries, unquestionable quality, close customer connections, innovative growth, creative technology, and engaged talent.
We embrace our role in the manufacture of mission-critical, never-failproducts and behave in a passionate manner that will inspire our communities, customers, and investors. We will compete tirelessly to become and remain an irreplaceable partner in the supply chains where we participate.

Our Core Values

Zero Injury

Transparency

Above the Line

Performance

Workplace

Accountability

We believe that all

We speak openly and

We require personal

We excel at what we do,

injuries are preventable

honestly and are

responsibility to "See it,

and we are intolerant of

and that the safety of

proactive in

Own it, Solve it, Do it" to

not meeting or beating

our employees is our

communicating up,

achieve desired results.

expectations, goals and

highest priority.

down and across the

promises.

organization.

Professional

Collaboration

Dignity & Respect

Integrity &

Confrontation

Ethics

We speak up and we

We are invested in our

We value each person as

We act responsibly and

speak out, but once we

teammates' success and

an individual, respect

maintain high ethical

make well-informed

cross-functional

their aspirations and act

standards in the way we

decisions, supported by

initiatives to make the

honorably in our

interact with each other,

reliable data, we move

organization better.

interactions.

customers, suppliers and

on.

communities.

Copyright © 2022 CRS Holdings, LLC

4

Our Role as a Preferred Solutions Provider to Customers

Partner to OEMs & Tiers across end-use markets in solving critical needs

Distribution

Energy

Aerospace

5%

9%

& Defense

Transportation

9%

FY22

43%

13%

Net Sales

Medical

$1.8B

21%

Industrial & Consumer

Percentages reflect sales ex-surcharge

130+ years of specialty alloy

product and process innovation

leadership

500+ Alloys

Nickel-based

Stainless Steels

Cobalt-based

Soft magnetic

Titanium

Other Specialty

Alloys

Product Forms

Ingot / Billet

Bar

Strip

Powder

Wire

Components

A global footprint with ~4,000

employees

Facility locations

Athens,Athens,ALAL

Franklin,Franklin,PAPA

BelgiumBelgium

RanchoRancho

Kutztown,Kutztown,PAPA

Ontario,Ontario,CanadaCanada

Cucamonga,Cucamonga,CACA

Latrobe,Latrobe,PAPA

Suzhou,Suzhou,ChinaChina

Clearwater,Clearwater,FLFL

Orwigsburg,Orwigsburg,PAPA

Monterrey,Monterrey,MexicoMexico

Chicago,Chicago,ILIL

Philadelphia,Philadelphia,PAPA

MexicoMexicoCity,City,MexicoMexico

DundeDundee,, MIMI

Reading,Reading,PAPA

SingaporeSingapore

Raleigh,Raleigh,NCNC

Washington,Washington,PAPA

Seoul,Seoul,SouthSouthKoreaKorea

Elyria,Elyria,OHOH

Hartsville,Hartsville,SCSC

Torshälla,Torshälla,SwedenSweden

VienVienna,a, OHOH

WhiteWhiteHouse,House,TNTN

Taipei,Taipei,TaiwanTaiwan

Wauseon,Wauseon,OHOH

LiverpoLiverpool,l, UKUK

Copyright © 2022 CRS Holdings, LLC

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carpenter Technology Corporation published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 20:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
03:13pCarpenter Technology : Investor Presentation - December 2022
PU
11/15Carpenter Technology to Raise Prices for Specialty Alloy Products
MT
11/14Carpenter Technology to Increase Base Prices on Specialty Alloy Portfolio
AQ
10/28Carpenter Technology : Q1 2023 Carpenter Technology Earnings Conference Call
PU
10/27CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
10/27Transcript : Carpenter Technology Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27,..
CI
10/27Carpenter : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27Earnings Flash (CRS) CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $522.9M, vs. S..
MT
10/27Earnings Flash (CRS) CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Posts Q1 Loss $-0.14, vs. Street ..
MT
10/27Carpenter Technology Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 237 M - -
Net income 2023 60,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 004 M 2 004 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carpenter Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 41,36 $
Average target price 47,50 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony R. Thene President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Lain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
I. Martin Inglis Chairman
Suniti Moudgil Chief Technology Officer
Joseph E. Haniford Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION43.44%2 004
NUCOR CORPORATION31.23%38 430
ARCELORMITTAL-10.29%21 618
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.73.35%18 891
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.4.37%16 681
TATA STEEL LIMITED0.63%16 532