CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(CRS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/01 10:16:06 am EDT
34.75 USD   -1.38%
10:02aCARPENTER TECHNOLOGY : Investor Presentation - June 2022
PU
05/02CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/29CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
Carpenter Technology : Investor Presentation - June 2022

06/01/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Investor Presentation

Keybanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference June 1, 2022

Cautionary Statement

The issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling 1-610-208-2000.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Carpenter Technology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 and the exhibits attached to those filings. They include but are not limited to: (1) the cyclical nature of the specialty materials business and certain end-use markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer, or other influences on Carpenter Technology's business such as new competitors, the consolidation of competitors, customers, and suppliers or the transfer of manufacturing capacity from the United States to foreign countries; (2) the ability of Carpenter Technology to achieve cash generation, growth, earnings, profitability, operating income, cost savings and reductions, qualifications, productivity improvements or process changes; (3) the ability to recoup increases in the cost of energy, raw materials, freight or other factors; (4) domestic and foreign excess manufacturing capacity for certain metals; (5) fluctuations in currency exchange rates; (6) the effect of government trade actions; (7) the valuation of the assets and liabilities in Carpenter Technology's pension trusts and the accounting for pension plans; (8) possible labor disputes or work stoppages; (9) the potential that our customers may substitute alternate materials or adopt different manufacturing practices that replace or limit the suitability of our products; (10) the ability to successfully acquire and integrate acquisitions; (11) the availability of credit facilities to Carpenter Technology, its customers or other members of the supply chain; (12) the ability to obtain energy or raw materials, especially from suppliers located in countries that may be subject to unstable political or economic conditions; (13) Carpenter Technology's manufacturing processes are dependent upon highly specialized equipment located primarily in facilities in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania and Athens, Alabama for which there may be limited alternatives if there are significant equipment failures or a catastrophic event;(14) the ability to hire and retain key personnel, including members of the executive management team, management, metallurgists and other skilled personnel; (15) fluctuations in oil and gas prices and production; (16) uncertainty regarding the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and the related supply chain

disruption; (17) Carpenter Technology's efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter in place orders and business closures and resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; (18) Carpenter Technology's status as a "critical", "essential" or "life-sustaining" business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; (19) Carpenter Technology's ability to execute its business continuity, operational and budget plans in light of the COVID-19 outbreak; and

  1. the ability of Carpenter Technology to successfully carry out restructuring and business exit activities on the expected terms and timelines. Any of these factors could have an adverse and/or fluctuating effect on Carpenter Technology's results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this document are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities
    Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21Eof the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Carpenter Technology undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the information included in this presentation is derived from Carpenter Technology's consolidated financial information but is not presented in Carpenter Technology's financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAPfinancial measures" under SEC rules. These non-GAAPfinancial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and management's rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix to this presentation.

2

Carpenter Overview

Our Vision & Our Core Values

Our Vision

Our Core Values

Carpenter Technology strives to be the

Zero Injury

Transparency

Above the Line

Performance

preferred solutions provider in specialty

Workplace

Accountability

materials with a reputation for zero injuries,

We believe that all

We speak openly and

We require personal

We excel at what we do,

unquestionable quality, close customer

injuries are preventable

honestly and are

responsibility to "See it,

and we are intolerant of

connections, innovative growth, creative

and that the safety of

proactive in

Own it, Solve it, Do it" to

not meeting or beating

our employees is our

communicating up,

achieve desired results.

expectations, goals and

technology, and engaged talent.

highest priority.

down and across the

promises.

organization.

We embrace our role in the manufacture of

mission-critical,never-fail products and

Professional

Collaboration

Dignity & Respect

Integrity &

Confrontation

Ethics

behave in a passionate manner that will inspire

our communities, customers, and investors. We

We speak up and we

We are invested in our

We value each person as

We act responsibly and

speak out, but once we

teammates' success and

an individual, respect

maintain high ethical

will compete tirelessly to become and remain an

make well-informed

cross-functional

their aspirations and act

standards in the way we

decisions, supported by

initiatives to make the

honorably in our

interact with each other,

irreplaceable partner in the supply chains

reliable data, we move

organization better.

interactions.

customers, suppliers and

on.

communities.

where we participate.

4

Our Role as a Preferred Solutions Provider to Customers

Partner to OEMs & Tiers across end-

130+ years of specialty alloy product

use markets in solving critical needs

and process innovation leadership

A global footprint with ~4,000

employees

Energy

Distribution

5%

9%

Transportation

9%

Q3-22 LTM

12%

Net Sales

Medical

$1.7B

Aerospace & Defense

44%

500+ Alloys

Nickel-based

Stainless Steels

Cobalt-based

Soft magnetic

Titanium

Other Specialty

Alloys

Product Forms

Facility locations

Athens, AL

Franklin, PA

Belgium

Rancho

Kutztown, PA

Ontario, Canada

21%

Industrial & Consumer

Percentages reflect sales ex-surcharge

Ingot / Billet Strip

Wire

Bar

Powder

Components

Cucamonga, CA

Latrobe, PA

Suzhou, China

Clearwater, FL

Orwigsburg, PA

Monterrey, Mexico

Chicago, IL

Philadelphia, PA

Mexico City, Mexico

Dundee, MI

Reading, PA

Singapore

Raleigh, NC

Washington, PA

Seoul, South Korea

Elyria, OH

Hartsville, SC

Torshälla, Sweden

Vienna, OH

White House, TN

Taipei, Taiwan

Wauseon, OH

Liverpool, UK

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carpenter Technology Corporation published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 14:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 767 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,6x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 1 701 M 1 701 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 84,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 35,23 $
Average target price 49,33 $
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony R. Thene President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Lain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
I. Martin Inglis Chairman
Suniti Moudgil Chief Technology Officer
Joseph E. Haniford Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION23.71%1 701
NUCOR16.04%35 243
ARCELORMITTAL6.43%28 208
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.28%17 564
TATA STEEL LIMITED-5.03%16 612
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION19.80%16 113