Carpenter Technology : Investor Presentation - June 2022
06/01/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Investor Presentation
Keybanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference June 1, 2022
Cautionary Statement
The issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling 1-610-208-2000.
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Carpenter Technology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 and the exhibits attached to those filings. They include but are not limited to: (1) the cyclical nature of the specialty materials business and certain end-use markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer, or other influences on Carpenter Technology's business such as new competitors, the consolidation of competitors, customers, and suppliers or the transfer of manufacturing capacity from the United States to foreign countries; (2) the ability of Carpenter Technology to achieve cash generation, growth, earnings, profitability, operating income, cost savings and reductions, qualifications, productivity improvements or process changes; (3) the ability to recoup increases in the cost of energy, raw materials, freight or other factors; (4) domestic and foreign excess manufacturing capacity for certain metals; (5) fluctuations in currency exchange rates; (6) the effect of government trade actions; (7) the valuation of the assets and liabilities in Carpenter Technology's pension trusts and the accounting for pension plans; (8) possible labor disputes or work stoppages; (9) the potential that our customers may substitute alternate materials or adopt different manufacturing practices that replace or limit the suitability of our products; (10) the ability to successfully acquire and integrate acquisitions; (11) the availability of credit facilities to Carpenter Technology, its customers or other members of the supply chain; (12) the ability to obtain energy or raw materials, especially from suppliers located in countries that may be subject to unstable political or economic conditions; (13) Carpenter Technology's manufacturing processes are dependent upon highly specialized equipment located primarily in facilities in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania and Athens, Alabama for which there may be limited alternatives if there are significant equipment failures or a catastrophic event;(14) the ability to hire and retain key personnel, including members of the executive management team, management, metallurgists and other skilled personnel; (15) fluctuations in oil and gas prices and production; (16) uncertainty regarding the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and the related supply chain
disruption; (17) Carpenter Technology's efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter in place orders and business closures and resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; (18) Carpenter Technology's status as a "critical", "essential" or "life-sustaining" business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; (19) Carpenter Technology's ability to execute its business continuity, operational and budget plans in light of the COVID-19 outbreak; and
the ability of Carpenter Technology to successfully carry out restructuring and business exit activities on the expected terms and timelines. Any of these factors could have an adverse and/or fluctuating effect on Carpenter Technology's results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this document are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21Eof the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Carpenter Technology undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the information included in this presentation is derived from Carpenter Technology's consolidated financial information but is not presented in Carpenter Technology's financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered"non-GAAPfinancial measures" under SEC rules. Thesenon-GAAPfinancial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and management's rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix to this presentation.
2
Carpenter Overview
Our Vision & Our Core Values
Our Vision
Our Core Values
Carpenter Technology strives to be the
Zero Injury
Transparency
Above the Line
Performance
preferred solutions provider in specialty
Workplace
Accountability
materials with a reputation for zero injuries,
We believe that all
We speak openly and
We require personal
We excel at what we do,
unquestionable quality, close customer
injuries are preventable
honestly and are
responsibility to "See it,
and we are intolerant of
connections, innovative growth, creative
and that the safety of
proactive in
Own it, Solve it, Do it" to
not meeting or beating
our employees is our
communicating up,
achieve desired results.
expectations, goals and
technology, and engaged talent.
highest priority.
down and across the
promises.
organization.
We embrace our role in the manufacture of
mission-critical,never-fail products and
Professional
Collaboration
Dignity & Respect
Integrity &
Confrontation
Ethics
behave in a passionate manner that will inspire
our communities, customers, and investors. We
We speak up and we
We are invested in our
We value each person as
We act responsibly and
speak out, but once we
teammates' success and
an individual, respect
maintain high ethical
will compete tirelessly to become and remain an
make well-informed
cross-functional
their aspirations and act
standards in the way we
decisions, supported by
initiatives to make the
honorably in our
interact with each other,
irreplaceable partner in the supply chains
reliable data, we move
organization better.
interactions.
customers, suppliers and
on.
communities.
where we participate.
4
Our Role as a Preferred Solutions Provider to Customers
Partner to OEMs & Tiers across end-
130+ years of specialty alloy product
use markets in solving critical needs
and process innovation leadership
A global footprint with ~4,000
employees
Energy
Distribution
5%
9%
Transportation
9%
Q3-22 LTM
12%
Net Sales
Medical
$1.7B
Aerospace & Defense
44%
500+ Alloys
Nickel-based
Stainless Steels
Cobalt-based
Soft magnetic
Titanium
Other Specialty
Alloys
Product Forms
Facility locations
Athens, AL
Franklin, PA
Belgium
Rancho
Kutztown, PA
Ontario, Canada
21%
Industrial & Consumer
Percentages reflect sales ex-surcharge
Ingot / Billet Strip
Wire
Bar
Powder
Components
Cucamonga, CA
Latrobe, PA
Suzhou, China
Clearwater, FL
Orwigsburg, PA
Monterrey, Mexico
Chicago, IL
Philadelphia, PA
Mexico City, Mexico
Dundee, MI
Reading, PA
Singapore
Raleigh, NC
Washington, PA
Seoul, South Korea
Elyria, OH
Hartsville, SC
Torshälla, Sweden
Vienna, OH
White House, TN
Taipei, Taiwan
Wauseon, OH
Liverpool, UK
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Carpenter Technology Corporation published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 14:01:05 UTC.