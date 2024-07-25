Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. The Company operates in two segments: Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). The SAO segment is comprised of alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations. This includes operations performed at mills primarily in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas as well as South Carolina and Alabama. The PEP segment is comprised of the Companyâs differentiated operations. This segment includes the Dynamet titanium business, the Carpenter Additive business and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. It provides specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates its own network of service and distribution centers, located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia.