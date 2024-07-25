July 25, 2024
CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2024
Earnings Call
4th QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2024
Tony Thene | President and Chief Executive Officer
Safety is Our Highest Value
Total case incident rate
3.3
2.1 2.2 2.0
1.7 1.8
1.3
1.2
1.1
1.0
0.6
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Performance: Beat Q4 FY24 Guidance with Record Quarter; Completed Record Fiscal Year
Beat Q4 FY24 operating income guidance
Adjusted Operating Income* ($M)
39%
110-115
125
90
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q4 FY24
Actual
Previous
Actual
Guidance
Accelerated cash generation and margin expansion
Generated $142.4 million in adjusted free cash flow*
- $169.5 million cash from operations
- $179.0 million in adjusted free cash flow* in FY24
SAO segment achieved 25.2% Q4 adjusted operating margin*
- Up sequentially from 21.4%
- Expansion with higher productivity, improving mix and pricing actions
Record $354.1 million in adjusted operating income* in FY24
Adjusted Operating Income* ($M)
166%
339-342
354
133
FY23
FY24
FY24
Actual
Previous
Actual
Guidance
*Detailed schedule included in Non-GAAP Schedules in Appendix.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Net Sales
MARKET
Q4-24 NET SALES EX.
% NET SALES EX.
VS. Q3-24
SURCHARGE ($M)*
SURCHARGE
$376.3
59%
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
+19%
$91.7
14%
MEDICAL
+9%
$26.6
4%
TRANSPORTATION
+1%
$36.5
6%
ENERGY
+31%
$82.8
13%
INDUSTRIAL & CONSUMER
+7%
Optimizing mix for profitability in strong demand environment
- Sales up 15% sequentially on higher volumes, improving mix and pricing actions
- Aerospace and Defense and Medical end-use markets (together, ~73% of net sales ex. surcharge) up on improving productivity at key work centers
- Energy sales increased with strong demand, particularly in power generation
- Strong bookings across end-use markets continue to drive large backlog
*Excludes sales through Carpenter's Distribution businesses.
4th QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
Tim Lain | Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Income Statement Summary
$ millions, except per share amounts
Q4-24
Q3-24
Q4-23
SEQUENTIAL
YEAR-OVER-
CHANGE
YEAR CHANGE
Pounds ('000)
56,782
50,208
61,428
6,574
(4,646)
Net Sales
798.7
684.9
758.1
113.8
40.6
Net Sales ex. Surcharge Revenue*
635.8
553.8
560.0
82.0
75.8
Gross Profit
190.6
147.0
119.0
43.6
71.6
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
65.4
57.0
56.1
8.4
9.3
Operating Income
108.3
75.9
62.9
32.4
45.4
Special Items included in Operating Income
16.9
14.1
-
2.8
16.9
Adjusted Operating Income ex. Special Items*
125.2
90.0
62.9
35.2
62.3
Adjusted Operating Margin ex. Surcharge Rev. and Special Items*
19.7%
16.3%
11.2%
3.4%
8.5%
Effective Tax Rate ex. Special Items
17.0%
21.3%
21.0%
(4.3%)
(4.0%)
Net Income
93.6
6.3
38.4
87.3
55.2
Diluted Earnings per Share
$1.85
$0.12
$0.78
$1.73
$1.07
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ex. Special Items*
$1.82
$1.19
$0.78
$0.63
$1.04
*Detailed schedule included in Non-GAAP Schedules in Appendix.
SAO Segment Summary
$ millions
Q4-24
Q3-24
Q4-23
SEQUENTIAL
YEAR-OVER-
CHANGE
YEAR CHANGE
Pounds ('000)
57,204
50,846
61,528
6,358
(4,324)
Net Sales
715.8
608.5
667.0
107.3
48.8
Net Sales ex. Surcharge Revenue*
559.5
483.0
477.2
76.5
82.3
Operating Income
140.9
103.5
80.0
37.4
60.9
Adjusted Operating Margin ex. Surcharge Revenue*
25.2%
21.4%
16.8%
3.8%
8.4%
Q4-24 Business Results
- Record quarterly operating income and margin results
- Net sales excluding surcharge increased 16% sequentially on 13% higher volumes, driven by shipments in Aerospace and Defense and Medical end-use markets
- Operating margin expansion the result of increased productivity, improving product mix and higher price realization
Q1-25 Outlook
- Demand conditions remain strong across end-use markets, especially Aerospace and Defense and Medical
- Realize benefits of increasing productivity and optimize capacity for higher-value product mix
- Manage preventive maintenance schedules to maximize shipments
- Q1-25operating income expected to be in the range of $127 million to $133 million
*Detailed schedule included in Non-GAAP Schedules in Appendix.
PEP Segment Summary
$ millions
Q4-24
Q3-24
Q4-23
SEQUENTIAL
YEAR-OVER-
CHANGE
YEAR CHANGE
Pounds ('000)*
2,856
2,618
3,328
238
(472)
Net Sales
111.2
102.4
118.7
8.8
(7.5)
Net Sales ex. Surcharge Revenue**
102.3
94.6
107.6
7.7
(5.3)
Operating Income
10.6
9.2
5.9
1.4
4.7
Adjusted Operating Margin ex. Surcharge Revenue**
10.4%
9.7%
5.5%
0.7%
4.9%
Q4-24 Business Results
Q1-25 Outlook
• Net sales excluding surcharge increased 8% sequentially driven by
• Continuing to drive actions to enhance productivity and throughput
strong demand for Titanium business in Aerospace and Defense and Medical end-use markets
- Operating income increased $1.4 million sequentially; improving profitability the result of increased productivity in Titanium business
rates across manufacturing facilities to support strong demand for titanium solutions
- Q1-25operating income expected to be approximately $10.6 million, in line with Q4-24
*Pounds includes only Dynamet and Additive businesses. **Detailed schedule included in Non-GAAP Schedules in Appendix.
