July 25, 2024

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

Earnings Call

4th QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2024

Tony Thene | President and Chief Executive Officer

Safety is Our Highest Value

Total case incident rate

3.3

2.1 2.2 2.0

1.7 1.8

1.3

1.2

1.1

1.0

0.6

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Performance: Beat Q4 FY24 Guidance with Record Quarter; Completed Record Fiscal Year

Beat Q4 FY24 operating income guidance

Adjusted Operating Income* ($M)

39%

110-115

125

90

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q4 FY24

Actual

Previous

Actual

Guidance

Accelerated cash generation and margin expansion

Generated $142.4 million in adjusted free cash flow*

  • $169.5 million cash from operations
  • $179.0 million in adjusted free cash flow* in FY24

SAO segment achieved 25.2% Q4 adjusted operating margin*

  • Up sequentially from 21.4%
  • Expansion with higher productivity, improving mix and pricing actions

Record $354.1 million in adjusted operating income* in FY24

Adjusted Operating Income* ($M)

166%

339-342

354

133

FY23

FY24

FY24

Actual

Previous

Actual

Guidance

*Detailed schedule included in Non-GAAP Schedules in Appendix.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Net Sales

MARKET

Q4-24 NET SALES EX.

% NET SALES EX.

VS. Q3-24

SURCHARGE ($M)*

SURCHARGE

$376.3

59%

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

+19%

$91.7

14%

MEDICAL

+9%

$26.6

4%

TRANSPORTATION

+1%

$36.5

6%

ENERGY

+31%

$82.8

13%

INDUSTRIAL & CONSUMER

+7%

Optimizing mix for profitability in strong demand environment

  • Sales up 15% sequentially on higher volumes, improving mix and pricing actions
  • Aerospace and Defense and Medical end-use markets (together, ~73% of net sales ex. surcharge) up on improving productivity at key work centers
  • Energy sales increased with strong demand, particularly in power generation
  • Strong bookings across end-use markets continue to drive large backlog

*Excludes sales through Carpenter's Distribution businesses.

4th QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Tim Lain | Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Income Statement Summary

$ millions, except per share amounts

Q4-24

Q3-24

Q4-23

SEQUENTIAL

YEAR-OVER-

CHANGE

YEAR CHANGE

Pounds ('000)

56,782

50,208

61,428

6,574

(4,646)

Net Sales

798.7

684.9

758.1

113.8

40.6

Net Sales ex. Surcharge Revenue*

635.8

553.8

560.0

82.0

75.8

Gross Profit

190.6

147.0

119.0

43.6

71.6

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

65.4

57.0

56.1

8.4

9.3

Operating Income

108.3

75.9

62.9

32.4

45.4

Special Items included in Operating Income

16.9

14.1

-

2.8

16.9

Adjusted Operating Income ex. Special Items*

125.2

90.0

62.9

35.2

62.3

Adjusted Operating Margin ex. Surcharge Rev. and Special Items*

19.7%

16.3%

11.2%

3.4%

8.5%

Effective Tax Rate ex. Special Items

17.0%

21.3%

21.0%

(4.3%)

(4.0%)

Net Income

93.6

6.3

38.4

87.3

55.2

Diluted Earnings per Share

$1.85

$0.12

$0.78

$1.73

$1.07

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ex. Special Items*

$1.82

$1.19

$0.78

$0.63

$1.04

*Detailed schedule included in Non-GAAP Schedules in Appendix.

SAO Segment Summary

$ millions

Q4-24

Q3-24

Q4-23

SEQUENTIAL

YEAR-OVER-

CHANGE

YEAR CHANGE

Pounds ('000)

57,204

50,846

61,528

6,358

(4,324)

Net Sales

715.8

608.5

667.0

107.3

48.8

Net Sales ex. Surcharge Revenue*

559.5

483.0

477.2

76.5

82.3

Operating Income

140.9

103.5

80.0

37.4

60.9

Adjusted Operating Margin ex. Surcharge Revenue*

25.2%

21.4%

16.8%

3.8%

8.4%

Q4-24 Business Results

  • Record quarterly operating income and margin results
  • Net sales excluding surcharge increased 16% sequentially on 13% higher volumes, driven by shipments in Aerospace and Defense and Medical end-use markets
  • Operating margin expansion the result of increased productivity, improving product mix and higher price realization

Q1-25 Outlook

  • Demand conditions remain strong across end-use markets, especially Aerospace and Defense and Medical
  • Realize benefits of increasing productivity and optimize capacity for higher-value product mix
  • Manage preventive maintenance schedules to maximize shipments
  • Q1-25operating income expected to be in the range of $127 million to $133 million

*Detailed schedule included in Non-GAAP Schedules in Appendix.

PEP Segment Summary

$ millions

Q4-24

Q3-24

Q4-23

SEQUENTIAL

YEAR-OVER-

CHANGE

YEAR CHANGE

Pounds ('000)*

2,856

2,618

3,328

238

(472)

Net Sales

111.2

102.4

118.7

8.8

(7.5)

Net Sales ex. Surcharge Revenue**

102.3

94.6

107.6

7.7

(5.3)

Operating Income

10.6

9.2

5.9

1.4

4.7

Adjusted Operating Margin ex. Surcharge Revenue**

10.4%

9.7%

5.5%

0.7%

4.9%

Q4-24 Business Results

Q1-25 Outlook

Net sales excluding surcharge increased 8% sequentially driven by

Continuing to drive actions to enhance productivity and throughput

strong demand for Titanium business in Aerospace and Defense and Medical end-use markets

  • Operating income increased $1.4 million sequentially; improving profitability the result of increased productivity in Titanium business

rates across manufacturing facilities to support strong demand for titanium solutions

  • Q1-25operating income expected to be approximately $10.6 million, in line with Q4-24

*Pounds includes only Dynamet and Additive businesses. **Detailed schedule included in Non-GAAP Schedules in Appendix.

