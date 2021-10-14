Carpenter Technology : RAMIN YOUNESSI JOINS CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K

RAMIN YOUNESSI JOINS CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) announced today that Ramin Younessi, who has over thirty years of progressive, global business leadership in the industrial, commercial vehicle and engine industry, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Younessi served as Group President, Construction Industries Group, of Caterpillar, Inc. before retiring in December 2020. As Group President of Caterpillar's Construction Industries Group, he was responsible for Earthmoving, Excavation, Building Construction Products, China Operations and Global Construction & Infrastructure Divisions, Global Rental and Used Equipment Services, and Strategic Procurement. Mr. Younessi joined Caterpillar in 2013 and has also served as Caterpillar's Group President of Energy & Transportation and Vice President of Industrial Power Systems. Prior to joining Caterpillar, Mr. Younessi held a number of senior executive positions at Daimler AG and Navistar Inc. In addition, Mr. Younessi has been a Senior Advisor to Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP), a leading private equity investment firm, and board member on several portfolio companies since 2013.

Mr. Younessi holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology, a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University and a master's degree in Engineering Management from the University of Maryland. Mr. Younessi is a registered professional engineer in the state of Illinois and a member of SAE International.