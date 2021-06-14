Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carpenter Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRS   US1442851036

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(CRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

David Graf Named Vice President and Group President of Carpenter Technology's Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) Business Segment

06/14/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) today announced that Dr. David Graf has been appointed to lead Carpenter Technology’s Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) business segment as Vice President and Group President – SAO, effective July 1, 2021.

“David’s demonstrated leadership, strong business acumen and deep technical knowledge will play a pivotal role in ensuring SAO and Carpenter Technology continually deliver as the preferred solutions provider to our customers,” said Tony R. Thene, President and CEO.

Since joining Carpenter Technology in 2018 as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Dr. Graf has been instrumental in driving improvements in multiple disciplines. As CTO, Dr. Graf increased the focus of the Research & Development (R&D) organization on strategic alignment with commercial targets, resulting in higher value, customer-driven R&D investments, as well as accelerated innovation. He also oversaw the Company’s intellectual property portfolio and developed and executed a strategy to increase the quality and quantity of the Company’s patent filings. Dr. Graf partnered with the Commercial team to launch the Company’s electrification center of expertise at the Reading, PA facility, hiring top talent and driving capital investments. In addition, in 2020, Dr. Graf assumed leadership of the Carpenter Additive business where he led activities to restructure, reorganize and streamline the business activities.

Prior to joining Carpenter Technology, Dr. Graf worked for W.R. Grace for eight years, where he served as Global R&D Director; as well as General Manager Americas and Vice President of Marketing for the Specialty Catalysts division. Prior to that, he worked for The Dow Chemical Company for 12 years in a variety of R&D leadership roles.

Dr. Graf received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Michigan State University. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota and worked as a Postdoctoral Associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Media Inquiries: Investor Inquiries:
Heather Beardsley The Plunkett Group
+1 610-208-2278  Brad Edwards
hbeardsley@cartech.com +1 914-582-4187
 brad@theplunkettgroup.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
05:49pDavid Graf Named Vice President and Group President of Carpenter Technology's..
GL
06/02CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY  : Investor Presentation - June 2021
PU
05/24CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY  : to Raise Base Prices on Alloy Portfolio
MT
05/24Carpenter Technology to Increase Base Prices on Specialty Alloy Portfolio
GL
05/03CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/30CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
04/29CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY  : Swings to Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Loss, Net Sales Fall
MT
04/29CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY  : Q3 2021 Carpenter Technology Earnings Conference Call
PU
04/29CARPENTER : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY  : Earnings Flash (CRS) CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Po..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 430 M - -
Net income 2021 -232 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 129 M 2 129 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carpenter Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 38,00 $
Last Close Price 44,32 $
Spread / Highest target -14,3%
Spread / Average Target -14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony R. Thene President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Lain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory A. Pratt Chairman
James A. Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David Graf Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION52.20%2 129
ARCELORMITTAL44.60%34 795
NUCOR CORPORATION100.39%31 896
POSCO26.65%23 656
TATA STEEL LIMITED81.00%19 036
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION46.76%16 444