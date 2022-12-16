Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Carr's Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARR   GB00BRK01058

CARR'S GROUP PLC

(CARR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:01 2022-12-16 am EST
117.00 GBX   -2.50%
03:30aCORRECT: Carr's Group appoints David White as incoming CFO in January
AN
12/15Carr's Group appoints David White as incoming chief financial officer
AN
12/15Carr's Group's New CFO Designate To Take Office In January 2023
MT
CORRECT: Carr's Group appoints David White as incoming CFO in January

12/16/2022 | 03:30am EST
(Corrects that White will become CFO in mid-January.)

(Alliance News) - Carr's Group PLC on Thursday said it will appoint David White as its incoming chief financial officer.

The Carlisle, England-based speciality agriculture and engineering group said White will take over as CFO in mid-January, when current CFO Neil Austin is standing down from the board. White will join Carr's Group on January 3 before becoming CFO.

He spent the previous 16 years in a variety of senior finance roles for international mobile power solutions provider Aggreko PLC. He was finance director of Aggreko's global products and technology division between 2018 and late 2021, before serving as a senior adviser until mid-2022.

White also led Aggreko's central team for financial reporting and strategic planning as financial controller between June 2016 and August 2018.

"I am thrilled to be joining Carr's at this important time for the group. Following the company's strategic review, Carr's is well positioned, and I look forward to contributing towards its future successes," said White.

Executive Chair Peter Page added: "David brings considerable financial, commercial, and international experience from his time at Aggreko which has equipped him well to lead the group's finance team. With David's involvement, we will fulfil our strategic objectives to generate value for shareholders."

Shares in Carr's Group were down 2.5% to 117.00 pence in London on Friday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

