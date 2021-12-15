Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/15 07:00:05 am
155.25 GBX   -0.80%
07:39aCARR : Notice of AGM
PU
12/07CARR : December 2021 Preliminary Results
PU
12/07Earnings Flash (CARR.L) CARR'S GROUP Reports FY21 EPS GBX8.1
MT
Carr : Notice of AGM

12/15/2021 | 07:39am EST
Carr's (CARR.L), the Agriculture and Engineering Group, announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "2022 AGM") will be held at 11.30am on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 at The Fleece at Ruleholme, Irthington, Carlisle CA6 4NF.

Given the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be necessary to adapt arrangements for the 2022 AGM. Should public health guidelines or other restrictions be issued which prevent, or render it inappropriate for, the 2022 AGM to take place with members in attendance, changes to arrangements will be communicated to members in advance through the Company's website at https://www.carrsgroup-ir.com/ and via an RNS announcement.

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 28 August 2021 and the Circular to shareholders of the Company containing the notice of the 2022 AGM are available to view on the Company's website at https://www.carrsgroup-ir.com/. Hard copies of both documents have been posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them, together with a Form of Proxy for use at the 2022 AGM.

These documents will also be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism and available for viewing shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Carr's Group plc
Matthew Ratcliffe (Company Secretary)

01228 554 600

Disclaimer

Carr's Group plc published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 425 M 564 M 564 M
Net income 2021 9,70 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2021 29,0 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 147 M 194 M 195 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart CARR'S GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Carr's Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 156,50 GBX
Average target price 184,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil Austin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter W. B. Page Executive Chairman
John Graham Worby Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Kristen Eshak Weldon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARR'S GROUP PLC20.85%194
NESTLÉ S.A.18.95%369 240
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.41%88 427
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-40.59%54 790
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.35%42 572
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.09%39 921