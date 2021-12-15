Carr : Notice of AGM

Carr's (CARR.L), the Agriculture and Engineering Group, announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "2022 AGM") will be held at 11.30am on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 at The Fleece at Ruleholme, Irthington, Carlisle CA6 4NF.

Given the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be necessary to adapt arrangements for the 2022 AGM. Should public health guidelines or other restrictions be issued which prevent, or render it inappropriate for, the 2022 AGM to take place with members in attendance, changes to arrangements will be communicated to members in advance through the Company's website at https://www.carrsgroup-ir.com/ and via an RNS announcement.

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 28 August 2021 and the Circular to shareholders of the Company containing the notice of the 2022 AGM are available to view on the Company's website at https://www.carrsgroup-ir.com/. Hard copies of both documents have been posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them, together with a Form of Proxy for use at the 2022 AGM.

These documents will also be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism and available for viewing shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

