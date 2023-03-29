Carr's Group shares restored after delayed FY22 results

Carr's Group PLC - Carlisle, England-based speciality agriculture and engineering group - Shares have been restored on the London Stock Exchange. Carr's shares were suspended in January, after it was unable to publish its results for financial 2022 due to delays in the auditing process. The company's auditor is Grant Thornton UK LLP.

On Thursday last week, Carr's reported revenue for the year ended September 3 of GBP124.2 million, increasing 3.2% from GBP120.3 million the year prior. Pretax profit was GBP7.6 million, up 0.4% from GBP7.5 million in financial 2021.

The company declared a final dividend of 2.85p per share, up 7.5% from 2.65p, bringing the total dividend to 5.20p, up 4.0% from 5.00p in financial 2021.

Current stock price: 118.46 pence, down 2.5% in London on Wednesday afternoon.

12-month change: down 99%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.