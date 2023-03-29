Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Carr's Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARR   GB00BRK01058

CARR'S GROUP PLC

(CARR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:01:49 2023-03-29 am EDT
118.46 GBX   -2.50%
08:32aCarr's Group shares restored after delayed FY22 results
AN
05:49aCarr's Group Resumes London Trading
MT
03/23Carr's Group revenue increases despite headwinds; raises dividend
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carr's Group shares restored after delayed FY22 results

03/29/2023 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carr's Group PLC - Carlisle, England-based speciality agriculture and engineering group - Shares have been restored on the London Stock Exchange. Carr's shares were suspended in January, after it was unable to publish its results for financial 2022 due to delays in the auditing process. The company's auditor is Grant Thornton UK LLP.

On Thursday last week, Carr's reported revenue for the year ended September 3 of GBP124.2 million, increasing 3.2% from GBP120.3 million the year prior. Pretax profit was GBP7.6 million, up 0.4% from GBP7.5 million in financial 2021.

The company declared a final dividend of 2.85p per share, up 7.5% from 2.65p, bringing the total dividend to 5.20p, up 4.0% from 5.00p in financial 2021.

Current stock price: 118.46 pence, down 2.5% in London on Wednesday afternoon.

12-month change: down 99%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARR'S GROUP PLC -2.50% 118.46 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.33% 7818 Delayed Quote.9.22%
All news about CARR'S GROUP PLC
08:32aCarr's Group shares restored after delayed FY22 results
AN
05:49aCarr's Group Resumes London Trading
MT
03/23Carr's Group revenue increases despite headwinds; raises dividend
AN
03/23Earnings Flash (CARR.L) CARR'S GROUP Reports FY22 Revenue GBP124.2M
MT
03/23Earnings Flash (CARR.L) CARR'S GROUP Reports FY22 EPS GBX6.40
MT
03/19Carr's Group plc(LSE:CARR) dropped from FTSE All-Share Index
CI
02/21Carr's eyes results to meet guidance as revenue and profit set to rise
AN
02/21Carr's Group Appoints New CEO, CFO
MT
02/21Carr's Group plc Proposes Final Dividend
CI
02/21Carr's Group plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 138 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2023 7,25 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
Net cash 2023 7,80 M 9,63 M 9,63 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 4,36%
Capitalization 114 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 647
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart CARR'S GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Carr's Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 121,50 GBX
Average target price 200,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter W. B. Page Chief Executive Officer
David Andrew White Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Roy Treleaven Jones Non-Executive Chairman
John Graham Worby Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARR'S GROUP PLC-2.41%141
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-4.80%14 038
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-0.39%8 412
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-10.18%5 519
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS-11.69%5 351
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-10.79%4 722
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer