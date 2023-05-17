New Carr's Group Chair Tim Jones buys first shares

Carr's Group PLC - Carlisle, England-based speciality agriculture and engineering - Non-Executive Chair Tim Jones buys 148,206 shares at 135.01 pence, worth GBP200,087, on Monday. The shares are Jones's only holding and represent a 0.2% stake in the firm. He took over from Peter Page as chair in February when Page moved to chief executive officer from executive chair.

Current stock price: 140.00p

12-month change: down 2.8%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

