  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Carr's Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARR   GB00BRK01058

CARR'S GROUP PLC

(CARR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-05-16 am EDT
139.25 GBX   +3.15%
01:56aNew Carr's Group Chair Tim Jones buys first shares
AN
05/11CARR'S GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/02Carr's profit falls; Facilities by ADF profit rises
AN
New Carr's Group Chair Tim Jones buys first shares

05/17/2023 | 01:56am EDT
Carr's Group PLC - Carlisle, England-based speciality agriculture and engineering - Non-Executive Chair Tim Jones buys 148,206 shares at 135.01 pence, worth GBP200,087, on Monday. The shares are Jones's only holding and represent a 0.2% stake in the firm. He took over from Peter Page as chair in February when Page moved to chief executive officer from executive chair.

Current stock price: 140.00p

12-month change: down 2.8%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 145 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2023 7,00 M 8,74 M 8,74 M
Net cash 2023 8,35 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 3,85%
Capitalization 132 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 647
Free-Float 62,2%
Managers and Directors
Peter W. B. Page Chief Executive Officer
David Andrew White Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Roy Treleaven Jones Non-Executive Chairman
John Graham Worby Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
