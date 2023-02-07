Advanced search
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Carr's Group plc
News
Summary
CARR
GB00BRK01058
CARR'S GROUP PLC
(CARR)
Add to my list
Report
02:30:00 2023-01-04 am EST
121.50
GBX
02:30:00 2023-01-04 am EST
121.50
GBX
-.--%
02/06
CARR Confirms Development Of Term CORRA Benchmark
AQ
01/26
Carr's gives date for delayed results; executive changes on release
AN
01/26
Carr's Group Expects to Release Delayed FY22 Results in Mid-February
MT
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
02/07/2023 | 10:56am EST
02/07/2023 | 10:56am EST
Wednesday 8 February
Ashmore Group PLC
Half Year Results
Barratt Developments PLC
Half Year Results
DCC PLC
Trading Statement
Hardide PLC
Full Year Results
PZ Cussons PLC
Half Year Results
Severn Trent PLC
Trading Statement
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
Full Year Results
Thursday 9 February
AstraZeneca PLC
Full Year Results
Bellway PLC
Trading Statement
British American Tobacco PLC
Full Year Results
Compass Group PLC
Trading Statement
Redrow PLC
Half Year Results
Unilever PLC
Full Year Results
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC
Trading Statement
Friday 10 February
Lancashire Holdings Ltd
Full Year Results
S&U PLC
Trading Statement
Victrex PLC
Trading Statement
Monday 13 February
no events scheduled
Tuesday 14 February
Carr's Group PLC
Full Year Results
Coca-Cola HBC AG
Full Year Results
Plus500 Ltd
Full Year Results
Tui AG
Q1 Results
UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC
Trading Statement
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
ASHMORE GROUP PLC
-2.71%
273.4
17.29%
ASTRAZENECA PLC
-0.09%
10570
-5.69%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
-1.50%
460
17.46%
BASICNET S.P.A.
0.89%
5.65
5.46%
BELLWAY P.L.C.
-1.28%
2161
14.55%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA)
-2.17%
12.6
12.30%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
-0.58%
3094
-5.17%
CARR'S GROUP PLC
0.00%
121.5
-2.41%
COCA-COLA HBC AG
-1.83%
1928
-0.43%
COMPASS GROUP PLC
-1.45%
1900.25
0.52%
DCC PLC
-0.77%
4658
15.00%
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
-0.24%
617.649
-4.69%
PLUS500 LTD.
-2.05%
1911
8.15%
PZ CUSSONS PLC
-1.98%
214.67
4.53%
REDROW PLC
0.66%
537
17.23%
SEVERN TRENT PLC
0.35%
2849
7.17%
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
-1.61%
39.2
15.25%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
-0.24%
60.025
-5.41%
TUI AG
-0.10%
2.039
34.28%
UNILEVER PLC
-1.30%
4107.5
-0.44%
UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC
2.86%
171
0.91%
VICTREX PLC
0.43%
1872
16.72%
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC
-2.59%
979.5
22.49%
All news about CARR'S GROUP PLC
02/06
CARR Confirms Development Of Term CORRA Benchmark
AQ
01/26
Carr's gives date for delayed results; executive changes on release
AN
01/26
Carr's Group Expects to Release Delayed FY22 Results in Mid-February
MT
01/18
CARR Confirms Term CORRA Is Under Development
AQ
01/05
Carr : Presentation August 2022
PU
01/04
Carr's shares suspended on annual results publication delay
AN
01/04
Carr's London Listing Temporarily Suspended due to Delay in FY22 Results Publication
MT
2022
CORRECT: Carr's Group appoints David White as incoming CFO in January
AN
2022
Carr's Group appoints David White as incoming chief financial officer
AN
2022
Carr's Group's New CFO Designate To Take Office In January 2023
MT
Chart CARR'S GROUP PLC
CARR'S GROUP PLC
-2.41%
137
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED
-0.71%
14 991
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.
3.33%
8 778
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK
2.65%
6 255
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.
8.20%
5 871
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
-4.84%
5 855
