    CARR   GB00BRK01058

CARR'S GROUP PLC

(CARR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:00 2023-01-04 am EST
121.50 GBX   -.--%
02/06CARR Confirms Development Of Term CORRA Benchmark
01/26Carr's gives date for delayed results; executive changes on release
01/26Carr's Group Expects to Release Delayed FY22 Results in Mid-February
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days

02/07/2023 | 10:56am EST
Wednesday 8 February 
Ashmore Group PLCHalf Year Results
Barratt Developments PLCHalf Year Results
DCC PLCTrading Statement
Hardide PLCFull Year Results
PZ Cussons PLCHalf Year Results
Severn Trent PLCTrading Statement
Smurfit Kappa Group PLCFull Year Results
Thursday 9 February 
AstraZeneca PLCFull Year Results
Bellway PLCTrading Statement
British American Tobacco PLCFull Year Results
Compass Group PLCTrading Statement
Redrow PLCHalf Year Results
Unilever PLCFull Year Results
Watches of Switzerland Group PLCTrading Statement
Friday 10 February 
Lancashire Holdings LtdFull Year Results
S&U PLCTrading Statement
Victrex PLCTrading Statement
Monday 13 February 
no events scheduled 
Tuesday 14 February 
Carr's Group PLCFull Year Results
Coca-Cola HBC AGFull Year Results
Plus500 LtdFull Year Results
Tui AGQ1 Results
UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLCTrading Statement
  
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHMORE GROUP PLC -2.71% 273.4 Delayed Quote.17.29%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.09% 10570 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC -1.50% 460 Delayed Quote.17.46%
BASICNET S.P.A. 0.89% 5.65 Delayed Quote.5.46%
BELLWAY P.L.C. -1.28% 2161 Delayed Quote.14.55%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) -2.17% 12.6 End-of-day quote.12.30%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -0.58% 3094 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
CARR'S GROUP PLC 0.00% 121.5 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
COCA-COLA HBC AG -1.83% 1928 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
COMPASS GROUP PLC -1.45% 1900.25 Delayed Quote.0.52%
DCC PLC -0.77% 4658 Delayed Quote.15.00%
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.24% 617.649 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
PLUS500 LTD. -2.05% 1911 Delayed Quote.8.15%
PZ CUSSONS PLC -1.98% 214.67 Delayed Quote.4.53%
REDROW PLC 0.66% 537 Delayed Quote.17.23%
SEVERN TRENT PLC 0.35% 2849 Delayed Quote.7.17%
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC -1.61% 39.2 Real-time Quote.15.25%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY -0.24% 60.025 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
TUI AG -0.10% 2.039 Delayed Quote.34.28%
UNILEVER PLC -1.30% 4107.5 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC 2.86% 171 Delayed Quote.0.91%
VICTREX PLC 0.43% 1872 Delayed Quote.16.72%
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC -2.59% 979.5 Delayed Quote.22.49%
All news about CARR'S GROUP PLC
01/18CARR Confirms Term CORRA Is Under Development
AQ
01/05Carr : Presentation August 2022
PU
01/04Carr's shares suspended on annual results publication delay
AN
01/04Carr's London Listing Temporarily Suspended due to Delay in FY22 Results Publication
MT
2022CORRECT: Carr's Group appoints David White as incoming CFO in January
AN
2022Carr's Group appoints David White as incoming chief financial officer
AN
2022Carr's Group's New CFO Designate To Take Office In January 2023
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 467 M 561 M 561 M
Net income 2022 10,3 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net Debt 2022 23,2 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 114 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 153
Free-Float 62,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 121,50 GBX
Average target price 200,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter W. B. Page Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Austin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Andrew White Chief Financial Officer-Designate
John Graham Worby Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARR'S GROUP PLC-2.41%137
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-0.71%14 991
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.3.33%8 778
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK2.65%6 255
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.8.20%5 871
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS-4.84%5 855