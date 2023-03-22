Advanced search
    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
2023-03-22
17.91 EUR   +0.84%
ADRs End Lower, Carrefour and Nestle Trade Actively
DJ
01:16pFrench retailer Carrefour extends boss's tenure for three years
RE
12:57pFrench retailer Carrefour extends boss's tenure for three years
RE
ADRs End Lower, Carrefour and Nestle Trade Actively

03/22/2023 | 06:59pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.7% to 145.16. The European index declined 0.6% to 141.36, the Asian index lost 0.8% to 167.75, the Latin American index edged down 0.6% to 177.18 and the emerging markets index decreased 0.7% to 278.77.

Carrefour S.A. ADRs were up 1% after the French grocer said it is proposing an extension of Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre Bompard's term at a meeting of shareholders in May.

Nestle S.A. saw its ADRs rise 1.2% after the Swiss food and drink conglomerate said it is investing in a Ganado solar-plus-storage project in Texas that will add 208 megawatts of electricity to U.S. power grid.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1858ET

CARREFOUR 0.84% 17.91 Real-time Quote.13.56%
NESTLÉ S.A. 1.59% 109.66 Delayed Quote.0.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 82 043 M 88 523 M 88 523 M
Net income 2022 1 152 M 1 243 M 1 243 M
Net Debt 2022 9 472 M 10 221 M 10 221 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 13 085 M 14 119 M 14 119 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 346 666
Free-Float 74,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 17,91 €
Average target price 19,82 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Ángel González Gisbert Global Chief Technology Officer
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Mathilde Lemoine Independent Director
