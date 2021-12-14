Log in
    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
Auchan says no contacts between top family shareholders of Auchan, Carrefour

12/14/2021 | 06:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: Carrefour Hypermarket store in France

PARIS (Reuters) - There are no contacts between the two families that control Auchan and Carrefour about a possible tie-up between the two retailers, an Auchan spokesperson said on Tuesday, denying media reports.

"Auchan denies any contact between our own controlling shareholder, the Mulliez family, and the Moulin family. The families have not been talking since October about the Carrefour dossier," the spokesperson told Reuters.

BFM Television reported on Monday that two months after Carrefour ended talks over a possible tie-up with Auchan, the Mulliez and Moulin families were still in contact over a potential deal.

A source close to Carrefour also denied any fresh contacts with Auchan. "There are no longer any discussions between the two groups," the source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 72 398 M 81 788 M 81 788 M
Net income 2021 1 062 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
Net Debt 2021 7 684 M 8 680 M 8 680 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 12 236 M 13 818 M 13 823 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 255 952
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 15,97 €
Average target price 19,43 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Ángel González Gisbert Global Chief Technology Officer
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Mathilde Lemoine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARREFOUR13.79%13 818
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED72.45%40 734
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.34.98%38 443
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-9.96%22 589
COLES GROUP LIMITED-1.49%16 972
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.78.16%14 630