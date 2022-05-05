Brazil's Carrefour posts $83.9 mln in Q1 adjusted net income

May 5 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil reported on
Thursday a first-quarter adjusted net income of 421 million
reais ($83.87 million), a 0.2% increase from one year earlier.
The local unit of French retailer Carrefour SA
reported that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 13.3% in the
quarter to 1.247 billion reais.
Net sales rose 14.8% to 18.846 billion reais, as its
wholesale unit Atacadao posted 18.8% growth in sales.
Operating expenses were at 2.490 billion reais, a 15.3% rise
from a year earlier.
The group said it has opened two new cash and carry stores
in the quarter and expects to open seven more soon.
