Brazil's Carrefour posts $83.9 mln in Q1 adjusted net income

May 5 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil reported on Thursday a first-quarter adjusted net income of 421 million reais ($83.87 million), a 0.2% increase from one year earlier.

The local unit of French retailer Carrefour SA reported that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 13.3% in the quarter to 1.247 billion reais.

Net sales rose 14.8% to 18.846 billion reais, as its wholesale unit Atacadao posted 18.8% growth in sales.

Operating expenses were at 2.490 billion reais, a 15.3% rise from a year earlier.

The group said it has opened two new cash and carry stores in the quarter and expects to open seven more soon. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Richard Pullin)