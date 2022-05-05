Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Carrefour
  News
  Summary
    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/05 11:35:08 am EDT
20.56 EUR   +0.44%
04/29Carrefour to Start $369 Million Tranche of Share Repurchase Plan
MT
04/27U.S. logistics firm GXO aims to increase sales in Germany
RE
04/27Top European companies see no major disruption after Russia's gas delivery halt
RE
Summary 
Summary

Brazil's Carrefour posts $83.9 mln in Q1 adjusted net income

05/05/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
May 5 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil reported on Thursday a first-quarter adjusted net income of 421 million reais ($83.87 million), a 0.2% increase from one year earlier.

The local unit of French retailer Carrefour SA reported that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 13.3% in the quarter to 1.247 billion reais.

Net sales rose 14.8% to 18.846 billion reais, as its wholesale unit Atacadao posted 18.8% growth in sales.

Operating expenses were at 2.490 billion reais, a 15.3% rise from a year earlier.

The group said it has opened two new cash and carry stores in the quarter and expects to open seven more soon. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATACADÃO S.A. -0.88% 20.3 Delayed Quote.34.30%
CARREFOUR 0.44% 20.56 Real-time Quote.27.10%
Analyst Recommendations on CARREFOUR
Financials
Sales 2022 78 926 M 82 914 M 82 914 M
Net income 2022 1 203 M 1 264 M 1 264 M
Net Debt 2022 6 538 M 6 868 M 6 868 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 15 375 M 16 152 M 16 152 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 319 565
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 20,47 €
Average target price 21,50 €
Spread / Average Target 5,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Ángel González Gisbert Global Chief Technology Officer
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Mathilde Lemoine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARREFOUR27.10%16 169
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD14.87%39 470
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-17.22%32 860
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.70%19 502
COLES GROUP LIMITED3.01%17 755
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.5.37%16 633