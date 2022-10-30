Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Carrefour
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
2022-10-28
16.12 EUR   +1.80%
10/27CARREFOUR : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
10/27French Retailer Carrefour Affirms FY22 Savings Target As High Inflation Persists
MT
10/26ADRs End Mostly Higher; Iberdrola, Reckitt Benckiser Trade Actively
DJ
Car bombs at busy Somalia market intersection killed at least 100, president says

10/30/2022
Injured civilians are aeen at the scene of an explosion near the education ministry building along K5 street in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -The two car bombs that exploded at Somalia's education ministry, next to a busy market intersection, killed at least 100 people and wounded 300, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday, warning the death toll could rise.

Mogadishu's K5 intersection is normally teeming with people buying and selling everything from food, clothing and water to foreign currency and khat, a mild narcotic leaf, but it was quiet on Sunday, when emergency workers were still cleaning blood from the streets and buildings.

Saturday's attack was the deadliest since a truck bomb exploded at the same intersection in October 2017, killing more than 500 people.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the president blamed the Islamist al Qaeda-linked group al Shabaab.

The first of the explosions hit the education ministry at around 2 p.m. The second hit as ambulances arrived and people gathered to help the victims.

Mohamed Moalim, who owns a small restaurant near the intersection, said his wife, Fardawsa Mohamed, a mother of six, rushed to the scene after the first explosion to try to help.

"We failed to stop her," he said. "She was killed by the second blast."

President Mohamud said some of the wounded were in a serious condition and the death toll could rise.

"Our people who were massacred ... included mothers with their children in their arms, fathers who had medical conditions, students who were sent to study, businessmen who were struggling with the lives of their families," he said after visiting the scene.

Al Shabaab militants, who are seeking to topple the government and establish their own rule based on an extreme interpretation of Islamic law, frequently stage attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere. But the group typically avoids claiming responsibility for attacks that result in large numbers of casualties.

Abdullahi Aden said his friend, Ilyas Mohamed Warsame, was killed while travelling in his three-wheeled "tuk tuk" taxi to see relatives before returning to his home in Britain.

"We recognised the number plate of the tuk tuk, which was now rubble," Aden said.

"Exhausted and desperate, we found his body at midnight last night in hospital," he said. "I can't get the image out of my mind."

(Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by William Mallard, Alexandra Zavis and Nick Macfie)

By Abdi Sheikh and Abdiqani Hassani


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 82 513 M 82 045 M 82 045 M
Net income 2022 1 022 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
Net Debt 2022 9 322 M 9 270 M 9 270 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 12 410 M 12 340 M 12 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 319 565
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 16,12 €
Average target price 19,97 €
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Ángel González Gisbert Global Chief Technology Officer
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Mathilde Lemoine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARREFOUR0.09%12 340
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-7.79%33 886
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD8.98%32 990
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-13.04%17 268
COLES GROUP LIMITED-9.31%13 884
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.2.49%12 872