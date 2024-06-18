Carrefour: 29 million shares bought back over three months
The retail giant specifies that these share buy-backs comprised four million shares bought back at an average price of 15.68 euros, and 25 million acquired from Galfa for a total of 365 million euros.
Carrefour has entrusted an investment services provider with a share buy-back mandate to continue the program, with the new purchase period opening on June 18. The shares bought back will be held for future cancellation.
