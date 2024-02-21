Stock CA CARREFOUR
Carrefour

Equities

CA

FR0000120172

Food Retail & Distribution

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:38:03 2024-02-21 am EST 		After market 03:10:51 pm
16.48 EUR +4.93% Intraday chart for Carrefour 16.46 -0.10%
08:18pm CARREFOUR : A strong end to 2023; the Brazilian weakness is non-structural Alphavalue
05:58pm FTSE 100 takes hit ahead of FOMC minutes AN
Latest news about Carrefour

CARREFOUR : A strong end to 2023; the Brazilian weakness is non-structural Alphavalue
FTSE 100 takes hit ahead of FOMC minutes AN
Carrefour to Initiate EUR700 Million Share Repurchase Program MT
Tranche Update on Carrefour SA (ENXTPA:CA)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 14, 2023. CI
Carrefour SA (ENXTPA:CA) announces an Equity Buyback for ?700 million worth of its shares. CI
Carrefour aims for half of French 2024 revenue coming from stores under franchises - CEO RE
Transcript : Carrefour SA, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2024
Carrefour : Adjusted EPS up 12% in 2023 CF
Carrefour revenue unaffected by Pepsico dispute, says CFO RE
MORNING BID EUROPE-Wages will test wagers on rates RE
Carrefour SA authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
Brazil's Carrefour posts $114 million Q4 loss on store closures RE
Carrefour: death of a board member CF
Peninsula confirms long-term engagement on France's Carrefour after death of Diniz RE
Brazil retail billionaire Abilio Diniz dies at 87 RE
UK's Morrisons follows rivals with discounter price matching scheme RE
Retailers demand more action from EU to resolve Red Sea crisis RE
Carrefour: towards a takeover of 25 Casino stores CF
Casino Group to Sell 25 Retail Stores to Carrefour MT
French food industry lobby sees 0-1% price cuts after talks with retailers RE
Carrefour to Acquire 31 Stores via Groupe Intermarché MT
Carrefour: takes over 31 stores from Intermarché CF
Unilever's US, European market share slips as private label booms RE
Consumer goods makers set to post mixed sales as US prices ease more than in Europe RE
Carrefour: up, broker confirms its recommendation CF

Company Profile

Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores: - hypermarkets: at the end of 2022, owns 1,128 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names; - supermarkets: owns 3,842 stores under the Carrefour Market name; - other : operates a network of 8,573 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 541 Cash & Carry stores, 264 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, Quitoque, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (46.3%), Europe (27.8%) and Latin America (25.9%).
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2024-07-23 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Carrefour

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
15.7 EUR
Average target price
19.17 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+22.06%
Company calendar

Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

1st Jan change Capi.
CARREFOUR Stock Carrefour
-0.51% 11 880 M $
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
+2.01% 42 854 M $
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
+12.64% 37 349 M $
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED Stock Avenue Supermarts Limited
-6.05% 29 485 M $
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION Stock SM Investments Corporation
+5.05% 19 835 M $
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. Stock Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
-5.03% 14 944 M $
COLES GROUP LIMITED Stock Coles Group Limited
-4.72% 14 021 M $
ICA GRUPPEN Stock ICA Gruppen
-.--% 11 825 M $
DINO POLSKA S.A. Stock Dino Polska S.A.
-1.45% 11 226 M $
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC. Stock Casey's General Stores, Inc.
+4.96% 10 705 M $
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
