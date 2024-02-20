Carrefour : Adjusted EPS up 12% in 2023

Carrefour has announced sales of 94.13 billion euros for fiscal year 2023, up 10.4% on a comparable basis on the previous year.



Operating income before non-recurring items came to 2.26 billion euros, down 4.7%, with a slightly reduced operating margin before non-recurring items, from 2.9% in 2022 to 2.7% in 2023.



Nevertheless, Carrefour reports net income, Group share of MEUR 1,659, up 23.1% on 2022 (MEUR 1,348).



On an adjusted basis, net income Group share came to ME1304 (+7.6%), representing adjusted EPS of 1.83 euro (+12%).



The ordinary dividend proposed for 2023 is therefore 0.87 euro per share, up +55% on the 2022 figure of 0.56 euro.



In 2023, Carrefour confirms the solidity of its model, against a backdrop of high inflation in Europe, and continues to improve its economic performance", commented Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO of Carrefour.g.



According to him, 'Carrefour approaches this new year with confidence, and continues its trajectory towards the objectives set for 2026'.



