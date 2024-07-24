Carrefour : Adjusted net EPS up 8% in H1

Carrefour reports sales of 45.86 billion euros for the 1st half, up 12.1% on a comparable basis.



At the same time, EBITDA rose by 3.4% (+14.1% at constant exchange rates) to MEUR 1,916, while recurring operating income rose by 6.2% (+24.9% at constant exchange rates) to MEUR 743.



Adjusted net income (group share) came to €313m, up 2.2%, giving adjusted net EPS of €0.46 (+8%).



On the strength of these results, Carrefour looks forward to the second half of the year 'with confidence', and 'confirms its financial targets for 2024. '



In addition, the Group is 'accelerating the implementation of the Carrefour 2026 plan, through growth in e-commerce, retail media and its own brand', emphasizes Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO.





