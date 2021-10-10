Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Carrefour
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carrefour : Auchan not planning hostile bid after Carrefour ends talks -Les Echos

10/10/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French retailer Carrefour on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo

PARIS (Reuters) - Auchan does not plan to make a hostile move for Carrefour after the latter broke off talks over a tie-up between the two French retail groups, business daily Les Echos said on Sunday.

Le Figaro, another French daily, had reported on Saturday that Carrefour decided to end discussions with Auchan after judging a potential deal as too complex.

Like Le Figaro, Les Echos cited a latest proposal by Auchan under which it would have potentially acquired Carrefour for 21.50 euros ($24.90) per share in an offer consisting of about 70% in cash and some 30% in Auchan shares.

Auchan's reported proposal is higher than a 20 euro per share bid for Carrefour made by Alimentation Couche-Tard in January. The Canadian retailer dropped its offer worth about 16 billion euros in the face of opposition from the French government.

Carrefour shares closed at 16.03 euros on Friday.

Auchan declined to comment, while Carrefour could not be immediately reached.

($1 = 0.8634 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CARREFOUR
04:56pCARREFOUR : Auchan not planning hostile bid after Carrefour ends talks -Les Echos
RE
10/09CARREFOUR : ends interest in tie-up with Auchan -Le Figaro
RE
10/04FROM 'ANIMAL CROSSING' TO NETFLIX : Unilever and P&G search for young consumers in a pande..
RE
09/30CARREFOUR : CEO exploring options for consolidation -Le Monde
RE
09/21REALTY INCOME ANNOUNCES EXPANSION IN : Strategic Sale-Leaseback Transaction In Spain
PR
09/15CARREFOUR : franchisee acquires Shoprite's six stores in Uganda
RE
09/08SHERPA CAPITAL ENTIDAD GESTORA, SGEI : CA) and family.
CI
09/07BERNARD ARNAULT : Carrefour revamps board of directors after Arnault sells stake
RE
09/07Carrefour SA Announces Board Changes
CI
09/06European stocks end near record highs as tech rallies
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARREFOUR
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 71 920 M 83 204 M 83 204 M
Net income 2021 1 095 M 1 266 M 1 266 M
Net Debt 2021 7 212 M 8 343 M 8 343 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 12 634 M 14 621 M 14 616 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 255 952
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 16,03 €
Average target price 19,32 €
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Ángel González Gisbert Global Chief Technology Officer
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Mathilde Lemoine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARREFOUR14.26%14 621
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED59.50%37 999
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.30.31%37 551
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-7.91%22 935
COLES GROUP LIMITED-6.12%16 612
KESKO OYJ39.54%13 117