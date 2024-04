Carrefour : BlackRock over 5% of voting rights

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has declared to the AMF that on April 3 it exceeded the threshold of 5% of the voting rights in Carrefour, and now holds 6.29% of the capital and 5.02% of the voting rights in the retail group.



The American asset management giant explained that this threshold crossing was the result of an off-market acquisition of Carrefour shares and an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.



