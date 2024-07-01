Stock CA CARREFOUR
Carrefour

Equities

CA

FR0000120172

Food Retail & Distribution

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:38:35 2024-07-01 am EDT 		After market 12:40:41 pm
13.4 EUR +1.48% Intraday chart for Carrefour 13.49 +0.69%
06:20pm CARREFOUR : Carrefour and the impact of boycott campaign Alphavalue
06:11pm Carrefour finalizes purchase of Cora and Match banners CF
Latest news about Carrefour

CARREFOUR : Carrefour and the impact of boycott campaign Alphavalue
Carrefour finalizes purchase of Cora and Match banners CF
Carrefour sees more upside from Cora and Match acquisition RE
CARREFOUR : HSBC, Buy, considers yesterday's fall exaggerated CF
Oddo BHF Lowers Carrefour PT, Keeps Neutral Rating MT
CARREFOUR : price target lowered by Oddo BHF CF
Carrefour Backs Franchise Model in France Amid Reported Potential EUR200 Million Fine MT
Carrefour: falls on Bercy intervention CF
Kepler Cheuvreux Maintains Carrefour at Buy, Boosts PT MT
Carrefour Stock Falls on Potential EUR200 Million Fine Over 'Imbalance' in Franchise Deals MT
Carrefour-Bercy seeks penalty for abusive practices towards franchisees RE
French finance ministry confirms it has asked a court to fine Carrefour RE
World shares push higher, Europe calmer RE
European shares advance ahead of inflation data, more c.bank speakers RE
Europe opens higher ahead of key indicators RE
Carrefour: 29 million shares bought back over three months CF
Carrefour : JP Morgan Chase & Co. no longer holds any shares CF
Carrefour : JP Morgan Chase & Co. crosses the 5% threshold CF
Upbeat earnings lift European shares to record high ahead of US inflation data RE
Carrefour : BlackRock falls below 5% of capital CF
Casino Group Completes Sale of 121 Stores to Auchan Retail, Les Mousquetaires, Carrefour MT
Carrefour SA (ENXTPA:CA) completed the acquisition of 47 SuperCor supermarkets from El Corte Inglés, S.A. CI

Chart Carrefour

Chart Carrefour
Company Profile

Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores: - hypermarkets: at the end of 2023, owns 1,182 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names; - supermarkets: owns 4,146 stores under the Carrefour Market name; - other : operates a network of 8,754 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 584 Cash & Carry stores, 264 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, Quitoque, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (45.9%), Europe (28.4%) and Latin America (25.7%).
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2024-07-23 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Carrefour

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
13.2 EUR
Average target price
17.78 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+34.71%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

