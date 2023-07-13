|Real-time Euronext Paris - 07:41:43 2023-07-13 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|17.47 EUR
|+1.04%
|+3.99%
|+11.67%
|01:10pm
|CARREFOUR : Carrefour to acquire the Cora and Match banners in France
|09:53am
|Carmila Acquires Majority Stake in Galimmo SCA
|MT
Today at 07:10 am
Company Profile
Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores: - hypermarkets: at the end of 2022, owns 1,128 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names; - supermarkets: owns 3,842 stores under the Carrefour Market name; - other : operates a network of 8,573 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 541 Cash & Carry stores, 264 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, Quitoque, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (46.3%), Europe (27.8%) and Latin America (25.9%).Read more
SectorFood Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2023-07-25 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for Carrefour
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
17.29EUR
Average target price
20.15EUR
Spread / Average Target
+16.56%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+11.67%
|14 043 M $
|+8.55%
|16 227 M $
|-.--%
|11 825 M $
|+23.90%
|11 437 M $
|+28.54%
|17 945 M $
|+8.49%
|9 078 M $
|+25.08%
|8 146 M $
|-14.48%
|7 794 M $
|+4.91%
|7 727 M $
|+1.17%
|20 442 M $