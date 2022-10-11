Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Carrefour
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:37 2022-10-11 am EDT
14.66 EUR   +0.83%
05:12aCarrefour : Communique AMF CP. CP22865842
PU
10/10Attractive price levels
MS
10/10Analysis-Europe Inc's wage hikes alarm investors as worries about recession grow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carrefour : Communique AMF CP. CP22865842

10/11/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EU MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ELIGIBLE COUNTERPARTIES ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines on EU MiFID II product governance requirements published by ESMA dated 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (as amended, "EU MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to EU MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and, should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive EU MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU on insurance distribution, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of EU MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UNITED KINGDOM RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

Final Terms dated 10 October 2022

Carrefour

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300B8P6MUJ1YWTS08

Issue of Euro 500,000,000 4.125 per cent. Sustainability-Linked Notes due 12 October 2028

under the €12,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Series No.: 62

Tranche No.: 1

Issue Price: 98.973 per cent.

BNP Paribas

IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo

Natixis

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking

Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A.

ING

1

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 25 May 2022 which received approval no. 22-182 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") in France on 25 May 2022 and the supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 27 September 2022 which received approval no. 22-400 from the AMF on 27 September 2022 which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (as may be amended from time to time, the "EU Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the EU Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus as so supplemented.

Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus as so supplemented. The Base Prospectus, the supplement to the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms are available for viewing on the websites of (a) the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and (b) the Issuer (www.carrefour.com).

1.

(i)

Series Number:

62

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

(iii)

Date on which the Notes become

Not Applicable

fungible:

2.

Specified Currency:

Euro ("")

3. Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes €500,000,000 admitted to trading:

(i)

Series:

€500,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

€500,000,000

4.

Issue Price:

98.973 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal

Amount

5.

Specified Denomination(s):

€100,000

6.

(i)

Issue Date:

12 October 2022

(ii)

Interest Commencement Date:

12 October 2022

7.

Maturity Date:

12 October 2028

8.

Interest Basis:

4.125

per

cent.

Fixed

Rate

as may be adjusted from time to time in accordance

with Condition 5(d) and paragraph 15 below

(further particulars specified below)

9.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

10.

Put/Call Options:

Redemption of Residual Outstanding Notes at the

Option of the Issuer

Residual Maturity Redemption at the Option of the

Issuer

Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer

Change of Control Put Option

2

(further particulars specified below)

11.

(i)

Status of the Notes:

Unsubordinated Notes

(ii) Date of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:

Resolution of the Board of Directors (Conseil d'administration) of the Issuer dated 16 February 2022 and decision of Matthieu Malige, Directeur Exécutif Finances et Gestion of the Issuer dated 5 October 2022

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

12. Fixed Rate Note Provisions (Condition 5(a))

  1. Rate of Interest:

Applicable

4.125 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on each Interest Payment Date, subject as set out in Condition 5(d) and paragraph 15 below.

(ii)

Interest Payment Dates:

12 October in each year, commencing on 12

October 2023 and ending on the Maturity Date

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

€4,125 per Specified Denomination, subject to

adjustment as a result of the application of

Condition 5(d) and paragraph 15 below.

(iv)

Broken Amount:

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction (Condition 5(j)):

Actual/Actual-ICMA

(vi)

Determination Dates (Condition 5(j)):

12 October in each year

13.

Floating Rate Note Provisions (Condition

Not Applicable

5(b))

14.

Zero

Coupon

Note

Provisions

Not Applicable

(Conditions 5(e) and 6(b))

15.

Sustainability Interest Step Up Option

Applicable

(i)

Key Performance Indicator(s):

Packaging KPI and Food Waste KPI

(ii)

Sustainability Performance Target(s):

21,500 tonnes of packaging saved or plastic

avoided by 2027 (cumulative since 2017) in

respect of the Packaging KPI

Reduction of food waste by 55% by 2027 (using

2016 as the base year) in respect of the Food Waste

KPI

(iii)

External Verifier:

Mazars or such other independent qualified

assurance provider with relevant expertise,

appointed by the Issuer.

(iv)

Baseline Date(s):

2017 in respect of the Packaging KPI

2016 in respect of the Food Waste KPI

3

(v)

Target Observation Date:

31 December 2027

4

(vi)

Step Up:

0.25 per cent. per annum (i.e. €250 per Specified

Denomination) per Key Performance Indicator

with respect to the Target Observation Date falling

on 31 December 2027.

(vii)

Interest Step Up Payment Date(s):

Interest Payment Date falling on the Maturity Date

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

16.

Call Option (Condition 6(d))

Not Applicable

17. Redemption of Residual Outstanding Applicable

Notes at the Option of the Issuer (Condition 6(e))

(i)

Minimum Percentage:

75.00 per cent.

(ii)

Notice period:

As per Conditions

18. Residual Maturity Call Option Applicable

(Condition 6(f))

  1. Residual Maturity Redemption Dates:
  2. Notice period:

19. Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer (Condition 6(g))

  1. Reference Security:

at any time, no earlier than 3 months before the Maturity Date

As per Conditions

Applicable

0.25 per cent. Federal Government Bund of Bundesrepublik Deutschland DBR due 15 August 2028 with ISIN: DE0001102457

(ii)

Reference Dealers:

As per Conditions

(iii)

Redemption Margin:

0.40%

(iv)

Make-Whole Calculation Agent:

As specified in the Make-Whole Call Notice

20.

Put Option (Condition 6(h))

Not Applicable

21 Change of Control Put Option Applicable (Condition 6(j))

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

22.

Form of Notes:

Dematerialised Notes

(i)

Form of Dematerialised Notes:

Applicable

Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)

(ii)

Registration Agent:

Not Applicable

(iii)

Temporary Global Certificate:

Not Applicable

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Carrefour SA published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 09:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARREFOUR
05:12aCarrefour : Communique AMF CP. CP22865842
PU
10/10Analysis-Europe Inc's wage hikes alarm investors as worries about recession grow
RE
10/06France's action plan to cut energy consumption
RE
10/06Carrefour Issues $496 Million Sustainability-linked Bond Due 2028
MT
10/05Carrefour : Success of a 500 million 6-year Sustainability-Linked Bond confirming the qual..
PU
10/05Carrefour : Succès d'une émission obligataire en Sustainability-Linked Bond de 500 million..
PU
10/04Carrefour : Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions 2022 09 ..
PU
10/03Carrefour : Document AMF CP. 2022E864303
PU
09/27Stellantis offers French workers bonus payment for inflation, to discuss one in Italy
RE
09/27Carmaker Stellantis offers French workers 1,400 euro bonus payment to ease inflation pa..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARREFOUR
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 82 006 M 79 502 M 79 502 M
Net income 2022 1 096 M 1 063 M 1 063 M
Net Debt 2022 8 572 M 8 310 M 8 310 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 3,88%
Capitalization 10 619 M 10 295 M 10 295 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 319 565
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 14,54 €
Average target price 20,47 €
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Ángel González Gisbert Global Chief Technology Officer
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Mathilde Lemoine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARREFOUR-9.75%10 295
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-4.27%35 140
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD8.50%33 240
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-19.41%15 744
COLES GROUP LIMITED-8.58%13 734
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.-8.16%11 247