Carrefour : Communique AMF CP. CP22865842

EU MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ELIGIBLE COUNTERPARTIES ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines on EU MiFID II product governance requirements published by ESMA dated 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (as amended, "EU MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to EU MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and, should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive EU MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU on insurance distribution, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of EU MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UNITED KINGDOM RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
Final Terms dated 10 October 2022
Carrefour
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300B8P6MUJ1YWTS08
Issue of Euro 500,000,000 4.125 per cent. Sustainability-Linked Notes due 12 October 2028
under the €12,000,000,000
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Series No.: 62
Tranche No.: 1
Issue Price: 98.973 per cent.
BNP Paribas
IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo
Natixis
Santander Corporate & Investment Banking
Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A.
ING
1
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 25 May 2022 which received approval no. 22-182 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") in France on 25 May 2022 and the supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 27 September 2022 which received approval no. 22-400 from the AMF on 27 September 2022 which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (as may be amended from time to time, the "EU Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the EU Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus as so supplemented.
Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus as so supplemented. The Base Prospectus, the supplement to the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms are available for viewing on the websites of (a) the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and (b) the Issuer (www.carrefour.com).
|
1.
|
(i)
|
Series Number:
|
62
|
|
(ii)
|
Tranche Number:
|
1
|
|
(iii)
|
Date on which the Notes become
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
fungible:
|
|
2.
|
Specified Currency:
|
Euro ("€")
3. Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes €500,000,000 admitted to trading:
|
|
(i)
|
Series:
|
€500,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
Tranche:
|
€500,000,000
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Issue Price:
|
98.973 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Specified Denomination(s):
|
€100,000
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
(i)
|
Issue Date:
|
12 October 2022
|
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
Interest Commencement Date:
|
12 October 2022
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Maturity Date:
|
12 October 2028
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Interest Basis:
|
4.125
|
per
|
cent.
|
Fixed
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
as may be adjusted from time to time in accordance
|
|
|
|
with Condition 5(d) and paragraph 15 below
|
|
|
|
|
(further particulars specified below)
|
|
9.
|
Change of Interest Basis:
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
10.
|
Put/Call Options:
|
Redemption of Residual Outstanding Notes at the
|
|
|
|
Option of the Issuer
|
|
|
Residual Maturity Redemption at the Option of the
Issuer
Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer
Change of Control Put Option
2