Carrefour : Communique AMF CP. CP22873423

Issue of Euro 350,000,000 4.125 per cent. Sustainability-Linked Notes due 12 October 2028
to be assimilated and form a single Series with the existing
Euro 500,000,000 4.125 per cent. Sustainability-Linked Notes due 12 October 2028
issued on 12 October 2022 under the €12,000,000,000
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Series No.: 62
Tranche No.: 2
Issue Price: 101.668 per cent. plus accrued interest from the Interest Commencement Date to but
excluding the Issue Date
BofA Securities Europe SA
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 25 May 2022 which received approval no. 22-182 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") in France on 25 May 2022, the first supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 27 September 2022 which received approval no. 22-400 from the AMF on 27 September 2022 and the second supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 14 November 2022 which received approval no. 22-444 from the AMF on 14 November 2022 which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (as may be amended from time to time, the "EU Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the EU Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus as so supplemented.
Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus as so supplemented. The Base Prospectus, the supplement to the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms are available for viewing on the websites of (a) the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and (b) the Issuer (www.carrefour.com).
1.
(i)
Series Number:
62
(ii)
Tranche Number:
2
Date on which the Notes become fungible:
The Notes will be assimilated (assimilées) and form a single series with the existing €500,000,000 4.125 per cent. Sustainability-Linked Notes due 12 October 2028 issued by the Issuer on 12 October 2022 (the Existing Notes) as from the date of assimilation which is expected to be on or about 40 calendar days after the Issue Date.
2.
Specified Currency:
Euro ("€")
3. Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes admitted to trading:
(i)
Series:
€850,000,000
(ii)
Tranche:
€350,000,000
2
4.
Issue Price:
101.668 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal
Amount plus an amount of €531.16 per Note
corresponding to accrued interest from the Interest
Commencement Date to but excluding the Issue
Date (47 days accrued).
5.
Specified Denomination(s):
€100,000
6.
(i)
Issue Date:
28 November 2022
(ii)
Interest Commencement Date:
12 October 2022
7.
Maturity Date:
12 October 2028
8.
Interest Basis:
4.125
per
cent.
Fixed
Rate
as may be adjusted from time to time in accordance
with Condition 5(d) and paragraph 15 below
(further particulars specified below)
9.
Change of Interest Basis:
Not Applicable
10.
Put/Call Options:
Redemption of Residual Outstanding Notes at the
Option of the Issuer
Residual Maturity Redemption at the Option of the
Issuer
Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer
Change of Control Put Option
(further particulars specified below)
11.
(i)
Status of the Notes:
Unsubordinated Notes
(ii) Date of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:
Resolution of the Board of Directors (Conseil d'administration) of the Issuer dated 16 February 2022, as amended by the resolution of the Board of Directors (Conseil d'administration) of the Issuer dated 26 October 2022 and decision of Matthieu Malige, Directeur Exécutif Finances et Gestion of the Issuer dated 21 November 2022
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
12. Fixed Rate Note Provisions (Condition 5(a))
Rate of Interest:
Applicable
4.125 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on each Interest Payment Date, subject as set out in Condition 5(d) and paragraph 15 below.
(ii)
Interest Payment Dates:
12 October in each year, commencing on 12
October 2023 and ending on the Maturity Date
(iii)
Fixed Coupon Amount:
€4,125 per Specified Denomination, subject to
adjustment as a result of the application of
Condition 5(d) and paragraph 15 below.
3
(iv)
Broken Amount:
Not Applicable
(v)
Day Count Fraction (Condition 5(j)):
Actual/Actual-ICMA
(vi)
Determination Dates (Condition 5(j)):
12 October in each year
13.
Floating Rate Note Provisions (Condition
Not Applicable
5(b))
14.
Zero
Coupon
Note
Provisions
Not Applicable
(Conditions 5(e) and 6(b))
15.
Sustainability Interest Step Up Option
Applicable
(i)
Key Performance Indicator(s):
Packaging KPI and Food Waste KPI
(ii)
Sustainability Performance Target(s):
21,500 tonnes of packaging saved or plastic
avoided by 2027 (cumulative since 2017) in
respect of the Packaging KPI
Reduction of food waste by 55% by 2027 (using
2016 as the base year) in respect of the Food Waste
KPI
(iii)
External Verifier:
Mazars or such other independent qualified
assurance provider with relevant expertise,
appointed by the Issuer.
(iv)
Baseline Date(s):
2017 in respect of the Packaging KPI
2016 in respect of the Food Waste KPI
(v)
Target Observation Date:
31 December 2027
(vi)
Step Up:
0.25 per cent. per annum (i.e. €250 per Specified
Denomination) per Key Performance Indicator
with respect to the Target Observation Date falling
on 31 December 2027.
(vii)
Interest Step Up Payment Date(s):
Interest Payment Date falling on the Maturity Date
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
16.
Call Option (Condition 6(d))
Not Applicable
17. Redemption of Residual Outstanding Applicable
Notes at the Option of the Issuer (Condition 6(e))
(i)
Minimum Percentage:
75.00 per cent.
(ii)
Notice period:
As per Conditions
18. Residual Maturity Call Option Applicable
(Condition 6(f))
(i)
Residual Maturity Redemption Dates:
at any time, no earlier than 3 months before the
4
Notice period:
19. Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer (Condition 6(g))
Reference Security:
Maturity Date
As per Conditions
Applicable
0.25 per cent. Federal Government Bund of Bundesrepublik Deutschland DBR due 15 August 2028 with ISIN: DE0001102457
(ii)
Reference Dealers:
As per Conditions
(iii)
Redemption Margin:
0.40%
(iv)
Make-Whole Calculation Agent:
As specified in the Make-Whole Call Notice
20.
Put Option (Condition 6(h))
Not Applicable
21 Change of Control Put Option Applicable (Condition 6(j))
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
22.
Form of Notes:
Dematerialised Notes
(i)
Form of Dematerialised Notes:
Applicable
Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)
(ii)
Registration Agent:
Not Applicable
(iii)
Temporary Global Certificate:
Not Applicable
(iv)
Applicable TEFRA exemption:
Not Applicable
23.
Financial Centre (Condition 7(h)):
TARGET 2
24.
Talons for future Coupons to be attached to
Not Applicable
Definitive Materialised Notes (and dates on
which such Talons mature) (Condition
7(f)):
25. Details relating to Instalment Notes Not Applicable (Condition 6(a)):
26. Representation of holder of Notes/Masse:
Condition 11 applies.
MASSQUOTE S.A.S.U.
RCS 529 065 880 Nanterre
33, rue Anna Jacquin
92100 Boulogne Billancourt
France
Represented by its Chairman
For the entire Series referred to herein, the
Representative will be entitled to a remuneration of
€450 per year (VAT excluded) on each Interest
Payment Date (excluding the Maturity Date) with
5
