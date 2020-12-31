Log in
Carrefour

CARREFOUR

(CA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carrefour : Completes the Acquisition of 224 Proximity Stores in Taiwan

12/31/2020 | 02:31am EST
Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) today announces the closing of the acquisition from Dairy Farm of 224 proximity stores in Taiwan (199 Wellcome stores - average sales area of 420 sq. m - and 25 Jasons stores- average sales area of 820 sq. m) as well as a warehouse.

The acquired stores will henceforth benefit from Carrefour’s commercial policy and purchasing conditions, while Wellcome will bring its recognized expertise in fresh produce and contribute to the development of food e-commerce.

Carrefour plans to convert the Wellcome stores to the Market banner within the next 12 months, and then convert Jasons stores to a Carrefour premium banner.

This transaction is part of Carrefour’s targeted acquisitions policy, which it intends to continue.

About Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of some 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €80.7 billion in 2019. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.
For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 71 757 M 88 168 M 88 168 M
Net income 2020 765 M 940 M 940 M
Net Debt 2020 6 766 M 8 313 M 8 313 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 11 512 M 14 146 M 14 145 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 321 383
Free-Float 75,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 17,65 €
Last Close Price 14,25 €
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Ángel González Gisbert Global Chief Technology Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR-4.72%14 146
WALMART INC.21.32%408 266
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.8.06%38 769
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.59%31 643
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.58%26 300
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED45.01%23 540
