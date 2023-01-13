Advanced search
    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:16:23 2023-01-13 am EST
16.67 EUR   -0.51%
Carrefour : Document AMF CP. 2023E880117

01/13/2023 | 09:50am EST
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:14.787 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:13.763 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VERGNET SA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:12.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:11.757 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:10.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:09.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:08.66 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:07.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:06.613 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:05.623 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:04.58 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:03.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:02.45 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:05.703 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:04.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:03.637 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:02.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T14:12:02.427 ResultatOffre Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:50:02.47 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:48:02.463 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:26:04.62 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE FLO Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:26:02.46 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
null 2023-01-13T11:18:31.693 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:12:01.593 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:31.677 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:22.257 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:12.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:05:11.71 Declarations Document SOMFY SA Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:00.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-01-13T10:58:25.497 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:51:58.123 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:45:27.03 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:38:56.603 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:32:27.887 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:32:26.74 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
null 2023-01-13T10:25:46.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:19:18.987 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:12:47.24 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:06:03.203 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:04:09.977 DeclarationAchatVente Document SOMFY SA Link
null 2023-01-13T10:04:03.303 undefined Communique SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:02:03.85 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:10.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:09.43 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:08.403 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:07.407 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:06.383 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:05.367 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:04.313 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:03.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T17:24:03.1 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T17:00:03.12 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T16:58:03.107 Declarations Document GECI INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:11.693 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:10.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:09.48 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KERING Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:08.383 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:07.297 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:06.233 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:05.203 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:04.147 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:03.083 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:15.52 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:14.44 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:13.45 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:12.403 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:11.42 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:10.413 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:09.323 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CELLECTIS Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:08.333 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:07.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:06.23 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:06:03.09 Declarations Document VANTIVA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T14:20:04.527 Declarations Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T14:20:03.2 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2023-01-12T11:20:03.243 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T11:08:04.163 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T11:08:03.103 DeclarationAchatVente Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T11:06:03.083 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2023-01-12T11:03:21.987 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:50.937 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:39.86 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:34.403 undefined Communique BPCE SFH Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:28.323 undefined Communique AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:22.467 undefined Communique AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:19.277 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:16.223 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:55:17.467 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T10:55:16.147 PreOffre Document INTRASENSE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:48:47.67 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:42:18.13 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:35:54.723 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:29:32.383 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:23:02.74 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:16:35.2 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:10:03.433 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:02:38.633 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:02:33.75 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:02:27.93 undefined Communique RCI BANQUE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:02:19.8 undefined Communique RCI BANQUE Link

Financials
Sales 2022 82 010 M 88 707 M 88 707 M
Net income 2022 1 192 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
Net Debt 2022 9 567 M 10 348 M 10 348 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 12 899 M 13 952 M 13 952 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 319 565
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,76 €
Average target price 19,86 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Ángel González Gisbert Global Chief Technology Officer
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Mathilde Lemoine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARREFOUR7.13%13 952
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.31%39 421
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-3.86%31 201
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.44%20 071
COLES GROUP LIMITED-0.18%15 577
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.4.66%14 356