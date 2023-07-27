|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:38:18 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18.54 EUR
|+3.14%
|+4.92%
|+18.54%
|07:00pm
|CARREFOUR : H1 performance: France leads the pack; softness in Brazil is non-structural
|01:58pm
|ODDO BHF Lifts Carrefour PT, Keeps Outperform Rating
|MT
Today at 01:00 pm
Chart Carrefour
Company Profile
Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores: - hypermarkets: at the end of 2022, owns 1,128 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names; - supermarkets: owns 3,842 stores under the Carrefour Market name; - other : operates a network of 8,573 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 541 Cash & Carry stores, 264 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, Quitoque, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (46.3%), Europe (27.8%) and Latin America (25.9%).
SectorFood Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Carrefour
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
17.98EUR
Average target price
20.25EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.64%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+18.54%
|14 542 M $
|+9.45%
|16 273 M $
|-.--%
|11 825 M $
|+22.60%
|11 645 M $
|+23.49%
|18 482 M $
|+11.63%
|9 504 M $
|+31.56%
|8 624 M $
|+2.44%
|20 983 M $
|-10.65%
|7 856 M $
|+3.77%
|7 818 M $