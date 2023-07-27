  1. Markets
  2. Stock France
  3. Carrefour
  4. News
  5. Carrefour : H1 performance
Security CA

CARREFOUR

Equities CA FR0000120172

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:38:18 2023-07-27 am EDT Intraday chart for Carrefour 5-day change 1st Jan Change
18.54 EUR +3.14% +4.92% +18.54%
07:00pm CARREFOUR : H1 performance: France leads the pack; softness in Brazil is non-structural Alphavalue
01:58pm ODDO BHF Lifts Carrefour PT, Keeps Outperform Rating MT

CARREFOUR : H1 performance: France leads the pack; softness in Brazil is non-structural

Today at 01:00 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Carrefour

CARREFOUR : H1 performance: France leads the pack; softness in Brazil is non-structural Alphavalue
ODDO BHF Lifts Carrefour PT, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
Carrefour SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Carrefour Seeks Acquisitions CI
Carrefour confident for rest of year as Brazil drags down H1 profit RE
Food producers not cooperating on price cuts, Carrefour CEO says RE
Transcript : Carrefour SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2023 CI
Carrefour Brasil posts 95% drop in Q2 net profit weighed down by BIG division RE
French grocers could benefit from food price cuts, analysts say RE
Global markets live: BP, Walt Disney, Amazon, PepsiCo, Delta Airlines.... ZB
CARREFOUR : Carrefour to acquire the Cora and Match banners in France Alphavalue
Carmila Acquires Majority Stake in Galimmo SCA MT
Carrefour shares rise after deal to expand in Northern France RE
Carrefour SA (ENXTPA:CA) entered into an agreement to acquire Cora and Match assets in France from Louis Delhaize SA in an enterprise value of ?1 billion. CI
Are Aldi Nord and Sud planning to merge? Alphavalue
Supermarket Operator Carrefour Partners With Nexity in Urban Redevelopment Program MT
Carrefour and Nexity Join Forces to Upgrade 76 Carrefour Sites in France CI
Atacadao Raises About BRL1.0 Billion Through Sale and Leaseback Accord DJ
Carrefour Brasil bets on know-how to expand small stores operation RE
European shares climb as robust US data soothes recession jitters RE
European shares rise as US data soothes economic slowdown fears RE
France's Carrefour In Talks With Union Groups Amid Planned Job Cuts MT
Retailer Carrefour: may cut maximum of around 1,000 jobs in France RE
France’s Carrefour Trims Prices on 500 Products MT
Carrefour says cutting prices on 500 products in France RE

Chart Carrefour

Chart Carrefour
More charts

Company Profile

Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores: - hypermarkets: at the end of 2022, owns 1,128 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names; - supermarkets: owns 3,842 stores under the Carrefour Market name; - other : operates a network of 8,573 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 541 Cash & Carry stores, 264 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, Quitoque, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (46.3%), Europe (27.8%) and Latin America (25.9%).
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Carrefour

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
17.98EUR
Average target price
20.25EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.64%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CARREFOUR
Chart Analysis Carrefour
+18.54% 14 542 M $
COLES GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis Coles Group Limited
+9.45% 16 273 M $
ICA GRUPPEN
Chart Analysis ICA Gruppen
-.--% 11 825 M $
DINO POLSKA S.A.
Chart Analysis Dino Polska S.A.
+22.60% 11 645 M $
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Chart Analysis Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
+23.49% 18 482 M $
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Chart Analysis Casey's General Stores, Inc.
+11.63% 9 504 M $
J SAINSBURY PLC
Chart Analysis J Sainsbury plc
+31.56% 8 624 M $
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis SM Investments Corporation
+2.44% 20 983 M $
KESKO OYJ
Chart Analysis Kesko Oyj
-10.65% 7 856 M $
PT SUMBER ALFARIA TRIJAYA TBK
Chart Analysis PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk
+3.77% 7 818 M $
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer