Carrefour : JP Morgan Chase exceeds 5% threshold

July 10, 2024

On July 5, JP Morgan Chase & Co declared to the AMF that it had indirectly exceeded the thresholds of 5% of Carrefour's capital and voting rights and held, through its subsidiaries, 6.62% of the capital and 5.40% of the voting rights.



This crossing of thresholds results from an acquisition of Carrefour shares on the market and an increase in the number of shares held by assimilation, as a result of which the trading exemption no longer applies for the declarant.



