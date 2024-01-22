CARREFOUR : Jefferies remains positive despite Argentina

January 22, 2024 at 08:21 am EST Share

Jefferies has reaffirmed its 'buy' recommendation and 21 euro price target on Carrefour, following concerns over the past few days about the impact of the Argentine devaluation on the French food retailer.



In this respect, the broker prefers to look at the impact in terms of free cash flow (FCF), an impact which it believes, due to currency hedges, is likely to be a net positive.



'We believe Carrefour has weathered significant headwinds in 2023 with some grace, and remains on track to generate continued FCF growth', Jefferies continues.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.