    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
Carrefour : Q2 2021 SALES - H1 2021 RESULTS

07/28/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
Q2 2021

SALES

H1 2021

RESULTS

July 28, 2021

H1 Key Performance Indicators

  • Sustained commercial activity: +3.6% LFL in Q2, and +3.9% LFL in H1
  • Strong growth in France: +4.7% LFL in Q2, of which +4.3% in hypermarkets
  • Recurring Operating Income of €740m in H1, up +11.2% (+€81m) at constant FX
  • Further cost-reduction momentum (€430m in H1)
  • +€203m improvement in net free cash flow to €(1,990)m in H1 2021

< FY21 Net FCF expected comfortably above €1bn

<

H1 2021 RESULTS

July 28, 2021

2

OPENING

REMARKS

Alexandre Bompard

Chairman & CEO

SOLID H1 PERFORMANCE

Food

e-commerce

+26%

(+120% vs. 2019)

Sales

+3.9% LFL

Organic Sales

€1.4bn

ROI*

€740m

+11.2% at c.c.

Private

Labels

+1p.p. yoy

at 30% of sales

Cost savings

€430m

Proximity expansion

+735 stores

Net FCF

+€203m

at €(1,990)m

*Recurring Operating Income

H1 2021 RESULTS

July 28, 2021

4

KEY MESSAGES Strategy on track and delivering

  • Improved customer service
  • Outperformance in organic & private label
  • Solid expansion of growth formats
  • Rapid e-commerce growth
  • Market share gains in all formats in key countries

< Confidence in achieving objectives

Additional €200m share buyback

<

H1 2021 RESULTS

July 28, 2021

5

Disclaimer

Carrefour SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
