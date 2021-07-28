|
Carrefour : Q2 2021 SALES - H1 2021 RESULTS
H1 Key Performance Indicators
Sustained commercial activity: +3.6% LFL in Q2, and +3.9% LFL in H1
Strong growth in France: +4.7% LFL in Q2, of which +4.3% in hypermarkets
Recurring Operating Income of €740m in H1, up +11.2% (+€81m) at constant FX
Further cost-reduction momentum (€430m in H1)
+€203m improvement in net free cash flow to €(1,990)m in H1 2021
< FY21 Net FCF expected comfortably above €1bn
H1 2021 RESULTS
July 28, 2021
OPENING
REMARKS
Alexandre Bompard
Chairman & CEO
Food
e-commerce
+26%
(+120% vs. 2019)
Sales
+3.9% LFL
Organic Sales
€1.4bn
ROI*
€740m
+11.2% at c.c.
Private
Labels
+1p.p. yoy
at 30% of sales
Cost savings
€430m
Proximity expansion
+735 stores
Net FCF
+€203m
at €(1,990)m
*Recurring Operating Income
H1 2021 RESULTS
KEY MESSAGES Strategy on track and delivering
Improved customer service
Outperformance in organic & private label
Solid expansion of growth formats
-
Rapid e-commerce growth
Market share gains in all formats in key countries
< Confidence in achieving objectives
Additional €200m share buyback
Disclaimer
|Sales 2021
|
71 452 M
|Net income 2021
|
1 031 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
7 139 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|13,1x
|Yield 2021
|3,39%
|Capitalization
|
12 826 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,28x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,26x
|Nbr of Employees
|278 511
|Free-Float
|75,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
15,87 €
|Average target price
19,03 €
|Spread / Average Target
19,9%