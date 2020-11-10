Log in
Carrefour : Q3 2020 Earnings Release for Grupo Carrefour Brasil

11/10/2020 | 05:56pm EST

Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) announces that Atacadão S.A. (Grupo Carrefour Brasil), the parent company of all Groupe Carrefour’s activities in Brazil, has published its Q3 2020 earnings release.

All information related to this release is available on Grupo Carrefour Brasil’s website (http://www.grupocarrefourbrasil.com.br/).

About the Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of some 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €80.7 billion in 2019. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 71 757 M 84 797 M 84 797 M
Net income 2020 744 M 879 M 879 M
Net Debt 2020 6 766 M 7 995 M 7 995 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 3,38%
Capitalization 11 444 M 13 517 M 13 523 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 321 383
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 17,71 €
Last Close Price 14,08 €
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR-5.28%13 520
WALMART INC.20.78%406 757
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.9.27%38 691
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.64%26 289
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION5.47%24 713
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED26.52%20 354
