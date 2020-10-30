Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carrefour : Sells 60% of Its Fintech Market Pay to AnaCap Financial Partners Based on an Enterprise Value of c.300m

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) announces the disposal of a 60% stake in its Market Pay payments platform to AnaCap Financial Partners, a specialist investor in European financial services, in order to accelerate its development and diversification.

This all-cash transaction values Market Pay at an enterprise value of c.300 million euros.

Developed by Carrefour teams since in 2016, Market Pay is a European payments platform designed to support the Group's omnichannel retail operations in its various geographies. It handles 1.3 billion transactions per year and manages 45,000 payment terminals and 5 million cards. It provides end-to-end support for physical points of sale and e-tailers in the deployment of innovative and simplified payment solutions. Market Pay has experienced strong and continuous growth since its inception. In 2020, Market Pay expects to post net sales of over 30 million euros.

Through this ambitious and balanced partnership, Carrefour is seeking to capitalize on AnaCap’s deep expertise in the sector and 15-year track record in growing and developing businesses to enable Market Pay to continue its development, diversify its activities and accelerate its transformation to support innovation projects at Carrefour as well as for its other customers and prospects.

This transaction will result in the recognition of a capital gain of 245 million euros1 in the Group's accounts.

The transaction is subject to information and consultation of employee representative bodies and to the usual closing conditions (regulatory authorizations and approval by competition authorities). The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

About Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of more than 12,000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €80.7 billion in 2019. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, providing everyone with access to high quality, affordable food every day in all locations.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

About AnaCap Financial Partners

AnaCap is a leading specialist mid-market private equity investor, investing through complementary Financial Services Private Equity and Credit strategies.

Since 2005 the firm has raised €5.1 billion in gross AUM and completed over 85 primary investments across 15 European jurisdictions and India. We operate out of 6 offices in London, Luxembourg, New Delhi, Mumbai, Madrid and Lisbon.

Our name, AnaCap, defines our investment approach: ‘Analytics before Capital’. Our investment decisions are founded on a disciplined, operational and data-driven investment approach with support from Minerva, our digital proprietary intelligence platform.

Leveraging our deep expertise as Financial Sector investors, owners and operators, we are an active investor and generate value in Private Equity through our intense operational engagement model and carefully calibrated M&A programmes. In Credit, our active asset management approach focuses on using data intelligently to enhance recoveries and provide servicing solutions.

About Market Pay

Market Pay is a European payment service provider created to meet the challenges of omnichannel trade. Thanks to its deep understanding of the payment value chain, Market Pay supports retailers in the deployment of end to end innovative and simplified payment solutions. The fintech benefits from an in-depth knowledge of the retail sector, both physical and e-commerce. It acquired and developed this expertise within the Carrefour ecosystem, in which it was born and for which it has implemented numerous large-scale projects across several countries. The company benefits from both, a strong industrial capacity (points of sale, marketplace, e-commerce and m-commerce) and the necessary agility required to deploy new purchasing experiences (wallet, prepaid cards, biometric payment, etc.). Its unified platform supports a volume of 1.3 billion transactions, the management of 45,000 terminals and 5 million cards issued.

Established in 2016 and based in Paris, Market Pay operates in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy. Its 60 employees, both tech and retail experts, are led by Frédéric Mazurier, Chairman and Isabelle Clairac, Chief Executive Officer. http://marketpay.eu/

1 Before taking into account the costs related to the implementation of the transaction

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CARREFOUR
03:31aCARREFOUR : Sells 60% of Its Fintech Market Pay to AnaCap Financial Partners Bas..
BU
10/29A post-election crisis could scupper Ivory Coast's economic gains
RE
10/28EUROPE A SEA OF RED : German shares plunge up to 5% on emergency lockdown
RE
10/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Deutsche Bank, Sony
10/28EUROPE : European stocks tumble on new lockdown fears
RE
10/28CARREFOUR : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
10/28EUROPE A SEA OF RED : German shares plunge up to 5% on emergency lockdown
RE
10/28Carrefour ready for new virus restrictions after record Q3
RE
10/28Retailer Carrefour's third quarter sales accelerate, keeps goals under overha..
RE
10/28CARREFOUR : Record Growth in Q3 (+8.4% LFL)
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 71 403 M 83 362 M 83 362 M
Net income 2020 704 M 822 M 822 M
Net Debt 2020 6 779 M 7 915 M 7 915 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 3,57%
Capitalization 10 765 M 12 552 M 12 568 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 321 383
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 17,67 €
Last Close Price 13,32 €
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR-10.90%12 552
WALMART INC.17.74%396 499
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.1.16%34 678
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.89%27 396
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.92%23 631
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED23.00%19 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group