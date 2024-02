Feb 20 (Reuters) - Carrefour Chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard tells analysts in a call:

* CARREFOUR CEO SAYS CARREFOUR AIMS FOR HALF OF REVENUE IN FRANCE TO COME FROM FRANCHISED STORES

* CARREFOUR CEO: CONFIDENT RETAILER WILL REACH TARGET OF PRIVATE LABEL DELIVERING 40% OF FOOD SALES BY 2026