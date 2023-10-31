Following the approval from the Romanian competition authority, Carrefour announces the closing of the acquisition of Louis Delhaize Group's activities in Romania, including 10 Cora hypermarkets and 9 Cora Urban stores.
This transaction consolidates Carrefour's presence in Romania, with hypermarkets located in prime locations, which will be converted to Carrefour formats and banner.
