  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Carrefour
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Summary
Carrefour : ends interest in tie-up with Auchan -Le Figaro

10/09/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - Carrefour has decided to end its interest in a possible tie-up with Auchan after the two French retailers held exploratory talks in recent months, daily newspaper Le Figaro reported on Saturday.

The decision was taken by Carrefour's strategic committee on Thursday on the recommendation of Chief Executive Alexandre Bompard who considered a potential deal with Auchan as too complex, Le Figaro said.

Carrefour and Auchan could not be immediately reached for comment.

Le Monde, another French daily, had reported at the end of September that Bompard was examining options for sector consolidation and his group had held talks with the Mulliez family that controls Auchan.

Carrefour said in June it had started considering possible consolidation, divestitures or tie-ups of its foreign subsidiaries, but had not made a decision to sell any assets.

In January, Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard dropped its 16.2 billion euro ($19.57 billion) bid for Carrefour after the French government opposed the deal, citing food security concerns.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Laetitia Volga, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 71 920 M 83 219 M 83 219 M
Net income 2021 1 095 M 1 267 M 1 267 M
Net Debt 2021 7 212 M 8 345 M 8 345 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 12 634 M 14 621 M 14 619 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 255 952
Free-Float 73,6%
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Ángel González Gisbert Global Chief Technology Officer
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Mathilde Lemoine Independent Director
