Key transaction parameters

Carrefour takes ownership of Cora and Match in France from Louis Delhaize

  • 60 Cora hypermarkets (9,600 sqm average store size)
  • 115 Match supermarkets (1,600 sqm average store size)
  • Includes real estate ownership of 55 Cora and 77 Match

Acquisition completed, full clearance expected within 9 months

July 2023

July 1st, 2024

Q1 2025

Announcement of the

Waiver from the French antitrust

Full clearance expected

acquisition

authority allowing to complete the

within 9 months.

acquisition (final analysis on

Limited remedies anticipated

possible remedies pending)

Deal terms

  • €1.05bn Enterprise Value
  • €130m estimated run-rate synergies after 3 years (vs €110m initially announced)
    • €250m implementation costs (vs €200m initially announced)

Alongside, Carmila acquires 52 shopping malls, adjacent to Cora stores, from Louis Delhaize

Strategic rationale

Carrefour consolidates its leading position in France

  • Combined ~22% market share1
  • Unique opportunity to consolidate leadership position with high quality assets

Ideal complementarity of the store footprint

  • Cora and Match predominantly located in North and North-East of France, where Carrefour has limited presence
  • Strengthening of Carrefour market share in the greater Paris area

New Carrefour market share

0.6%

1.7% +2.4%

19.6%

Strong historical bounds and common culture with Louis Delhaize group, facilitating integration

1969: First franchise agreement between Louis Delhaize group and Carrefour

Joint purchasing alliance from 2014 to 2022

Acquisition of Cora in Romania (10 hypermarkets + 8 convenience stores) in 2023

1 Market share for Carrefour Group including Cora + Match according to Kantar Worldpanel (52 weeks to P06 2024)

Integration & conversion process

Plan to convert to Carrefour banner

  • All Cora stores to be converted to Carrefour banner and concepts before year-end
  • Price investments to match Carrefour's strategy and positioning
  • Strengthening of FMCG and non-food product offering

Consolidation of the Match brand

  • Strong local brand equity in the North-East of France
  • Distinctive market positioning and "ready to (h)eat" offering
  • Satisfactory store profitability
  • Organic growth potential in the North East of France

Cora & Match stores to benefit from Carrefour's strategic pillars

  • Rollout of Carrefour private labels in Cora and Match stores from Sept. 2024 onwards
  • Rollout of financial and merchant services
  • Full integration of Cora and Match stores in Carrefour's e-commerce offering (Drive, home delivery…)
  • Cora and Match to benefit from and contribute to Carrefour's data and Retail Media operations

Carrefour to benefit from Cora and Match key operating skills, including:

  • Strong expertise and reputation in fresh products
  • Cora's unique recognition on promotions of large quantities
  • Carrefour Market to benefit from Match expertise & best practice (e.g. "Place du Marché" concept)

Expected synergies raised to €130m

€130m run-rate EBITDA synergies by 2027

Commercial performance (~50%)

  • Align sales density to Carrefour levels
  • Bring private label penetration closer to Carrefour's level (from ~20% today)
  • Deploy Carrefour's financial and other services

Cost synergies (~50%)

  • Purchasing gains on national brands and private labels
  • Economies of scale on indirect spent, including marketing, advertising, etc.

Integration costs: €250m, mostly in 2024 & 2025

~€150m Opex

~€100m Capex

Transaction expected to be Adj. EPS accretive as of H2 2025

APPENDIX

Strong geographical fit

Cora hypermarkets

Match supermarkets

Standalone contribution from acquired perimeter

Cora and Match standalone estimated KPIs (before synergies and integration costs)

H2 2024e

FY 2025e

Net sales

~€2.6bn

~€5.0bn

Recurring Operating Income

~€20m

~€25m

Recurring Capex

~€35m

~€70m

Source: Carrefour estimates

